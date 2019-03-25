In a battle between teams with solid pitchers, St. Amant and host Parkview Baptist played to a 1-1 softball tie after seven innings, a 40-minute lightning delay and a fast approaching thunderstorm that forced the game to be called Monday.
Both teams scored on solo homers. St. Amant’s Julia Kramer smashed a full-count pitch over the 200-foot wall in left-center field in the top of the fourth inning. Parkview’s Madison Watson’s seventh inning homer over center field tied the game with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
St. Amant pitcher Alyssa Romano forced two fly balls to end the inning before lightning halted play. Romano (18-2-1) tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts to pace St. Amant (20-2-1).
Kassie Salling worked five innings with 13 strikeouts for two-time defending Division II state champion Parkview (19-3-1). Senior Taylor Spencer closed with five strikeouts. She fanned Kramer in the sixth inning on a full count.
“It was definitely a pitcher’s game,” Parkview coach Ashlee Weems said. “We knew it was going to be a close game. I thought we’d give them a different look when I made the pitching change. Taylor Spencer has a very good off-speed pitch.”
Watson had two hits in the game. She was caught stealing second base in the fourth inning, and senior Audrey Greely was caught stealing in the bottom of the second. Wet conditions were a factor in her sliding past second base. St. Amant catcher Chandler Guedry made the throws to shortstop Kramer.
“We expected Parkview to go for the steal, and we were ready for it,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “I was very proud of Julia Kramer hitting the homer. She’s becoming a more consistent hitter. She was very patient and waited on her pitch. Our team is getting better every game.
“We usually get more than one run. Against a Parkview team you’re going to need more than one run. It was hard to keep the top of their lineup off the bases three times in a row. Parkview’s pitchers did an excellent job keeping us off balance. Alyssa Romano did the same thing for us.”
The Gators stranded two base runners in the first. Parkview had an error on a Kramer infield shot and Sophie Smith drew the game’s lone walk.
“You know how you say you hate for somebody to lose, well nobody did,” Pitre said. “So it was really a good game.”