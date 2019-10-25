The Dutchtown Griffins showed no signs of a letdown following their first loss of the season to East Ascension, throttling the McKinley Panthers 51-0 for their second district victory.
“That’s the biggest thing about this week was the return to focus in after our first loss of the season and I was really proud of how the team responded,” Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said.
The Griffins (7-1, 2-1 District 5A) found open lanes on a regular basis, rushing for 349 yards and seven touchdowns on 26 carries. Running back Dylan Sampson led the way for Dutchtown with 139 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries. Backup quarterback Stephen Winfield rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries.
“The way we were able to run the ball, it gives us confidence for one, but also I think the offensive line has been playing really well and it’s good to be able to get multiple guys involved running the ball,” Mistretta said.
McKinley (1-7, 0-2 District 5A) made a number of unforced errors and struggled getting a push on the Dutchtown defensive line making it a struggle to run the ball.
The Griffins wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Sampson had touchdown runs of 61 and 4 yards within the first three minutes of the game, giving Dutchtown an early 13-0 lead with 9:38 to go in the first quarter.
McKinley struggled to get anything going on offense in the first half with only 26 yards rushing on ten carries and 54 passing yards on 11 attempts.
“We’re starting to play a lot of young kids so it’s good getting experience for them, but we’ve still got a long way to go to be better prepared for such a tough schedule,” McKinley coach Richard Oliver said.
In the final two minutes of the first half, McKinley got a spark on offense when backup quarterback Noah Johnson entered the game, marching the Panthers into the red zone for the first time in the game and throwing for 36 yards and rushing for 22 yards.
“Noah’s been working hard, he was injured the first half of the season but he played pretty well in spots for us,” Oliver said. “The future is bright for Noah, hopefully he can stay healthy and continue to grow in the offense.”
Winfield started the second half for Dutchtown and continued the hard nosed rushing attack for the Griffins as he required multiple Panther defenders to bring him down and gained 28 yards after contact on the first drive of the second half. Winfield got his third rushing touchdown of the night on the same drive putting the game far out of reach for McKinley.