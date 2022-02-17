Defense has been the key to No. 1 Brusly’s success this season and in Thursday night’s playoff opener, the team’s defensive prowess was on full display.
The Panthers (27-4) held No. 32 Glen Oaks (11-20) to 21 points in a 60-21 victory in Class 3A first-round playoff victory at Brusly.
In addition to defense, Brusly was effective on the offensive glass, snatching 27 rebounds, which led to double-digit second-chance points.
Tia Anderson had 20 points to lead Brusly. Alayah Gedward and Laila Clark were also in double figures for the Panthers with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Kelsie Thompson led Glen Oaks with six points.
“Defensively, we set the tone,” Brusly coach Shawn Bradford said. "Offensively, we just couldn’t find it all night. I think the long layoff really hurt us. Having cancellations in the schedule, being off for nine or 10 days, it really showed on the offensive end.”
Brusly relied heavily on its defensive pressure to generate offense Thursday and it paid off. The Panthers forced 34 Glen Oaks turnovers. Brusly went 10 of 24 from the free-throw line.
“I think the basketball IQ is starting to evolve for us,” Bradford said. “Just knowing the outside shot is not falling. Just pump fake and let’s try to attack the rim and get to the line or finish with high-percentage shots. Kudos to the girls.”
Brusly led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and outscored Glen Oaks 11-3 in the second for a 27-9 halftime lead.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Alayah Gedward boosted Brusly’s lead to 37-11 with five minutes left to play in the third quarter.
From that point, Brusly scored eight straight to take a 45-11 lead into the fourth. Brusly’s largest lead was 42 in the fourth.
“The one thing I’ve told my group all season is that we’re pretty young,” Glen Oaks coach Sean Beauchamp said. “We got started in October. We didn’t have the summer to work together.
"We gelled as the season went on. From the first game to right now, it’s a drastically different team. The good thing is we’re losing one senior but we have others. We look to get where Brusly was.
"I remember when coach had all of his youngsters. He took his lumps and now look at him. We’re looking to follow the same type of plan. We’ll take our lumps right now and continue to grow.”