Every LHSAA sports season has its story, complete with COVID-19 changes. Powerlifting is one of the few sports that has increased its number of teams and participants during the pandemic.
“We had a lot of things to consider, just like the other sports,” Denham Springs coach Joe Ryan said. “There was talk about pushing the season back, but we decided not to.
“It made it tougher for those of us who went from football in late November straight into it in December, but I am glad we didn’t because it is important to not go into somebody else’s season. Now we are almost to our postseason.”
Local/area teams complete their powerlifting regular seasons over the next week in advance of the regional meet that Ryan, vice president of the Louisiana Powerlifting Coaches Association, will host Feb. 20 at Denham Springs.
Catholic High, Central Private, Doyle, Liberty, Glen Oaks and Plaquemine added teams this year. Parkview Baptist fielded a full team this season. Scotlandville did not compete, but observed meets and plans to join next year.
Along with setting parameters for COVID mitigation and attendance, Ryan said local teams changed the way competitions were held. Ryan hosted the biggest meet of the year, the Joey Chustz Invitational that featured more than 250 competitors.
The Denham Springs meet was the largest in the state so far. Ryan said the regional meet will attract about 300 competitors. There are 117 girls entered in the regional, which is up about 20 from 2019. The number of boys competitors has grown from 130 to 193.
How have powerlifting teams managed to compete with COVID issues? The answer is planning and a pivotal scheduling change. Instead of dual meets with two schools, local coaches opted for tri-meets. There are typically one to two tri-meets each week.
Two gyms are needed for large meets. For the regional, Ryan will use the Denham Springs freshman high and junior varsity gyms. Tickets are sold in advance to a limit of of 250 fans. Everything is live-streamed, including calls for flights of competitors, who wear masks while competing.
“We had the (junior varsity) gym set up for competition. We kept teams in their own pods in the freshman gym,” Ryan said. “Everything is live-streamed in there and when a flight is done those kids exit the building and the next flight walked across the street.
“We spray and sanitize everything — weights, mats, racks, bars and chairs after each flight. It takes about two minutes and then the next flight comes in. All spectators have to wear masks. Every now and then, someone complains. Overall, everyone has been willing to do what it takes to have a season.”
In turn, Ryan and other coaches have been pleased with the growth of the sport. In addition to the 300 regional qualifiers, Ryan said there are between 300 and 400 other competitors.
“It isn’t just that we have added schools,” Ryan said. “You have 11 weight classes and more schools are fielding full teams. It is awesome to see.”