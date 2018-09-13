Class 5A/4A
Baker at McKinley
7 p.m. at McKinley High
RECORDS: Baker 1-1; McKinley 0-2
LAST WEEK: Baker lost to Dunham 50-26; McKinley lost to Capitol 12-2
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BAKER: RB Desmond Wilson, OL/DL Dillon Cage, OL/DL Jalen Gross; MCKINLEY: SS Jordan Joseph, RB Trey Lowery.
NOTEWORTHY: Kiley Clifton leads Baker’s potent rushing attack anchored by a line led by Cage and Gross … McKinley was hampered by 186 yards worth of penalties last week.
Belaire at Brusly
7 p.m. at Brusly High
RECORDS: Belaire 1-1; Brusly 2-0
LAST WEEK: Belaire lost to Northeast 42-28; Brusly beat Northlake Christian 42-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BELAIRE: RB Keston Johnson, WR Tremell Harrell; BRUSLY: DL Marlon Wilson, DB Durrell Hamilton, RB Tra Snearl.
NOTEWORTHY: RB Tyler Tussey is averaging 6.4 yards per carry for Brusly, which plays its first home game in 2018 …After playing a 1A school Week 1 and a 2A school Week 2, Class 4A Belaire faces 3A Brusly.
Broadmoor at Woodlawn
7 p.m. at WHS
RECORDS: Broadmoor 1-1; Woodlawn 0-2
LAST WEEK: Broadmoor lost to Walker 27-6; Woodlawn lost to Hammond 14-10
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BROADMOOR: QB/SE Dimarco Nobles, C John Nash, SL Maleek Mitchell; WOODLAWN: WR/OLB Tyrell Smith, DL/OL Kenneth Augustus, P/PK Jacob Barnes.
NOTEWORTHY: The battle of two South BR schools that were longtime district rivals … Barnes has a field goal in each game for WHS, including a 50-yarder in Week 1.
John Curtis at Parkview Baptist
7 p.m. at PBS
RECORDS: John Curtis 2-0; Parkview 0-2
LAST WEEK: Curtis beat Bishop Lynch 21-14; Parkview lost to East Ascension 33-23
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CURTIS: QB Collin Guggenheim, DT Colby Orgeron, RB Corey Wren; PARKVIEW: QB Roman Mula, WR/DB Kendall Faul, WR/DB Clayton Kimball.
NOTEWORTHY: Top-ranked Curtis is the third straight team ranked in the Class 5A top 10 that Class 4A Parkview will face … Mula, a sophomore, gets his third start for the Eagles.
Dutchtown at Covington
7 p.m. at Covington High
RECORDS: Dutchtown 1-1; Covington 1-1
LAST WEEK: Dutchtown beat Central 16-13; Covington lost to Holy Cross 27-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUTCHTOWN: PK Cohen Parent, QB Dre Monroe, DB Logan Scott; COVINGTON: RB Jeremiah Driver, LB Edgerrin Cooper, DL Corey Donovan.
NOTEWORTHY: Jordan Jackson has 121 rushing yards for Dutchtown, which welcomed Monroe back to the lineup after missing time with an injury … Parent booted the game-winner for DHS last week.
East Ascension at Thibodaux
7 p.m. at Thibodaux High
RECORDS: East Ascension 2-0; Thibodaux 2-0
LAST WEEK: East Ascension beat Parkview Baptist 33-23; Thibodaux beat South Lafourche 35-10
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST ASCENSION: QB Jason Wakefield, PK Alberto Ontiveros; THIBODAUX: QB Luke Alleman, LB Hunter Trosclair.
NOTEWORTHY: Wakefield has overcome a shoulder injury to pass for 441 yards to date for EAHS … kicker Ontiveros has four FGs for the Spartans so far.
GET FONTAINEBLEAU
Fontainebleau at Denham Springs
7 p.m. at DSHS
RECORDS: Fontainebleau 1-1; Denham Springs 1-1
LAST WEEK: Fontainebleau beat Franklinton 35-19; Denham Springs lost to Ponchatoula 64-63
PLAYERS TO WATCH: FONTAINEBLEAU: RB Iverson Celestine; DENHAM SPRINGS: S Cade Cole, WR Kaleb Drummer, QB Luke Lunsford.
NOTEWORTHY: Lunsford passed for 360 yards last week for DSHS … Fontainebleau is the third 6-5A opponent in as many weeks for the Yellow Jackets.
Jesuit at Central
7 p.m. at Central High Stadium
RECORDS: Jesuit 1-1; Central 0-2
LAST WEEK: Jesuit beat St. Paul’s 34-24; Central lost to Dutchtown 16-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: JESUIT: QB Robert McMahon, WR Noah Varnado; CENTRAL: DE Yashua Brown, RB Isaiah Rankins.
NOTEWORTHY: Central QB Sam Kenerson leads area rushers with 332 yards and 5 TDs through two games … Central coach Sid Edwards spent one season as head coach at Jesuit.
Lutcher at Marksville
7 p.m. at Marksville High
RECORDS: Lutcher 0-2; Marksville 1-1
LAST WEEK: Lutcher lost to St. James 29-26; Marksville lost to Many 49-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LUTCHER: WR Rashon Williams, LB/DE Seth LeBlanc; MARKSVILLE: QB Daniel Miller, RB Trajan Alexander.
NOTEWORTHY: Rondell Mealey Jr. rushed for 142 yards, while Kolby Bourgeois passed for 188 yards on 13 completions, including a 69-yard TD toss to Williams, for Lutcher og District 6-4A last week.
Madison Prep at Zachary
7 p.m. at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium
RECORDS: Madison Prep 1-1; Zachary 1-1
LAST WEEK: Madison Prep lost to Scotlandville 22-14; Zachary lost to Catholic 31-30
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: QB Zeon Chriss, ; ZACHARY: OL Dylan Landry, S Caleb Knighten, QB Keilon Brown.
NOTEWORTHY: Brown has 495 offensive yards for ZHS … Chriss threw two TD passes in the second half for MPA in Week 2 … first-year kicker Ethan Patrick O’Brien booted a 29-yard FG last week.
Northeast at Livonia
7 p.m. at Livonia High
RECORDS: Northeast 1-1; Livonia 2-0
LAST WEEK: Northeast beat Belaire 42-28; Livonia beat West Feliciana 21-17
PLAYERS TO WATCH: NORTHEAST: WR Jascent Scott, TE/LB Johnny Selders, DE Samuel Pryer; LIVONIA: DT Dontello Brown, CB Brayden Brown, WR Demetrick Leonard.
NOTEWORTHY: Livonia QB Kerri Wells tossed a TD pass and ran 66 yards for another TD to set the tone last week … Scott has 199 receiving yards and 2 TDs for NHS.
Plaquemine at St. Thomas More
7 p.m. at STM-Lafayette
RECORDS: Plaquemine 2-0; St. Thomas More 2-0
LAST WEEK: Plaquemine beat Port Allen 42-12; St. Thomas More beat Comeaux 70-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PLAQUEMINE: OL/DL Zayein Bouvay, OL/DL O’Darious Jackson, DB Anthony Collins; ST. THOMAS MORE: QB Caleb Holstein, RB Will Cryer, S Jacob Trahan.
NOTEWORTHY: Plaquemine’s Herb Thomas ran for 3 TDs last week … STM’s Holstein helped pass oriented STM score 42 first-half points in Week 2.
Slidell at Walker
7 p.m. at Walker High
RECORDS: Slidell 1-1; Walker 2-0
LAST WEEK: Slidell beat John F. Kennedy 39-7; Walker beat Broadmoor 27-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SLIDELL: QB Jacob Guidry, DB/KR Ishmael Burdine, RB/WR Harlan Dixon; WALKER: RB/S BJ Lockhart, WR Brian Thomas, WR/DB Jalen Cook.
NOTEWORTHY: Cecil Thomas continues as Walker’s acting coach following the resignation of Lester Ricard this week … Thomas leads area receivers with 240 yards in two games.
Tara vs. Slaughter Charter
7 p.m. at NRG Field-New Roads
RECORDS: Tara 1-1; Slaughter Community Charter 0-2
LAST WEEK: Tara beat Glen Oaks 36-6; Slaughter lost to Northside 24-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: TARA: ATH Darrius Brooks, QB Brandon Jordan, OL/DT Terry Delaney; SLAUGHTER: WR.FS DeMarco Goss, OT/DE Bryce Turner, WR/LB Ketron Jones.
NOTEWORTHY: Slaughter of District 5-1A hosts a game in New Roads for the second time this season … Jordan helped ignite the Tara offense last week.
University vs. Catholic
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: University 2-0; Catholic 2-0
LAST WEEK: University beat Southern Lab 42-14; Catholic beat Zachary 31-30
PLAYERS TO WATCH: UNIVERSITY: WR Doryan Harris, OL/DL Rashad Green, DL Coleman Fox; CATHOLIC: OL Truett Bankston, DB Tywon McDowell, P Cole Cazenave.
NOTEWORTHY: Catholic rose to No. 4 in the LSWA’s 5A polls after last week’s win …U-High defensive coordinator Andy Martin and Catholic head coach Gabe Fertitta coached together as assistants at CHS.
West Feliciana at Live Oak
7 p.m. at LOHS-Watson
RECORDS: West Feliciana 1-1; Live Oak 2-0
LAST WEEK: West Feliciana lost to Livonia 21-17; Live Oak beat Mandeville 20-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST FELICIANA: OL/DL Chris Emery, TE/DE Aaron Spears, LB O’Korea Anderson; LIVE OAK: FS Cameron Dickerson, OL Matt Kiger, RB Hagen Long.
NOTEWORTHY: LOHS is ranked eighth in 5A and WFHS is the defending 3A champion … The Eagles’ Kee Hawkins has 300 rushing yards in two games.
West Jefferson at St. Amant
7 p.m. at The Pit-St. Amant Middle School
RECORDS: West Jefferson 0-2; St. Amant 2-0
LAST WEEK: West Jefferson lost to East St. John 41-6; St. Amant beat Helen Cox 10-9
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST JEFFERSON: ; ST. AMANT: FS Javin Aguillard, LB Reed Norwood, DB/WR Darius Smith.
NOTEWORTHY: The Gators host a New Orleans area team for the third straight week … KJ Franklin scored the game-winning TD with 1:49 remaining last week.
Class 3A and below
Ascension Christian vs. Houma Christian
7 p.m. at Warrior Field-Schriever
RECORDS: Ascension Christian 0-2; Houma Christian 2-0
LAST WEEK: Ascension Christian lost to Ben Franklin 41-24; Houma Christian beat Westminster 26-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: QB Zachary Diez, WR Tyler Cambre; HOUMA CHRISTIAN: QB/DB Brandt Roger, RB/LB Zachariah Trujillo, WR/DB Westyn Spry, OL/DL Jeremy Bardarson.
NOTEWORTHY: ACH's Tyler Cambre finished last week's game with 206 receiving yards and a touchdown... ACH QB Zachary Diez has 441 yards passing in two games.
Catholic-PC vs. St. John
7 p.m. at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium
RECORDS: Catholic-Pointe Coupee 1-1; St. John 2-0
LAST WEEK: CHSPC lost to Ascension Episcopal 57-54; St. John beat Merryville 33-15
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC-PC: FB/LB Colin Grezaffi, WR/DB Micah Cifreo, DL Brandon Riddle,; ST. JOHN: QB Adam Blanchard, WR/FS Justin Rivet, WR/CB Pete Anderson.
NOTEWORTHY: Colin Grezaffi scored four touchdowns on 16 carries for Catholic against Ascension Episcopal... St. John's Adam Blanchard threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns against Merryville.
Cohen at The Church Academy
7 p.m. at TCA
RECORDS: Cohen College Prep 0-2; The Church Academy 0-2
LAST WEEK: Cohen lost to Springfield 22-12; Church Academy lost to Covenant Christian 26-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: COHEN: RB Jamel Green; CHURCH ACADEMY: QB/TE/LB Caleb Kibodi, RB/LB Andre Haynes, WR/DB Christian Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: Jamel Green ran for 146 yards on 17 carries against Springfield ... Former LSU QB Marcus Randall seeks his win as head coach at TCA.
Country Day at Episcopal
7 p.m. at Episcopal
RECORDS: Country Day 2-0; Episcopal 1-1
LAST WEEK: Metairie Park Country Day beat Bonnabel 48-27; Episcopal beat St. Thomas Aquinas 28-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: COUNTRY DAY: QB Justin Ibieta, WR Tyler Williams; EPISCOPAL: RB Austin Jemison, WR/DB Kirk Singletary, OL/DL Ehan Massengale.
NOTEWORTHY: Country Day's Tyler Williams scored on two TD receptions and a fumble recovery last week ... Jemison is the top returning rusher for the Knights.
East Feliciana at Kentwood
7 p.m. at KHS
RECORDS: East Feliciana 0-2; Kentwood 2-0
LAST WEEK: East Feliciana lost to St. Helena 37-16; Kentwood beat Jewel Sumner 31-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST FELICIANA: RB/DB Deandre Patin, OL/DL Javontae Barnes, OL/DL Cordarius Wright; KENTWOOD: WR Trey Palmer.
NOTEWORTHY: Kentwood's Trey Palmer is a LSU commitment and one of the top receivers in the country.
Mentorship Academy vs. Sci Academy
7 p.m. at Joe Brown Stadium-New Orleans
RECORDS: Mentorship 0-2; Sci Academy 0-2
LAST WEEK: Mentorship lost to North Central 20-12; Sci Academy lost to Pearl River 38-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MENTORSHIP: RB Johnathan Harris, WR/DB Ian Bell, DB Sebation Malloid; SCI ACADEMY: RB Abrahm Causey III.
NOTEWORTHY: Mentorship's Ian Bell has two interceptions in one start at defensive back. QB Da'Shun Hugley may return to action this week as well after missing the last game due to injury... Sci Academy's run defense looks to bounce back after giving up 301 yards on the ground to Pearl River.
Port Allen vs. Donaldsonville
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: Port Allen 0-2; Donaldsonville 1-1
LAST WEEK: Port Allen lost to Plaquemine 42-12; Donaldsonville beat White Castle 26-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PORT ALLEN: QB/WR Jacoby Howard, RB/DB Edward Wilson, OL/DL Trevon Scott ; DONALDSONVILLE: WR Christian "Muppetbaby" Bell, CB Savon Landry, DL Trevon Mitchell.
NOTEWORTHY: PHS's A’Tyriance Battiste blocked a punt and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown... Christian Bell returned a kickoff and interception for Donaldsonville against White Castle.
St. James at E.D. White
7 p.m. at EDW-Thibodaux
RECORDS: St. James 2-0; E.D. White 1-1
LAST WEEK: St. James beat Lutcher 29-26; E.D. White beat Erath 35-24
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JAMES: QB Shamar Smith, RB Sean Lebouef, RB Dontaz Sterling; E.D. WHITE: QB Brandon Legendre, DB Peyton Amedee.
NOTEWORTHY: St. James QB Shamar Smith threw the game-winning touchdown pass against Lutcher with 8 seconds left in the game... Brandon Legendre threw, ran, and returned a kick for touchdowns against Erath.
Springfield at Albany
7 p.m. at AHS
RECORDS: Springfield 2-0; Albany 2-0
LAST WEEK: Springfield beat Cohen 22-12; Albany beat Independence 34-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SPRINGFIELD: K/P Colten Davis, RB John'L Fryson; ALBANY: QB/RB Jeremiah Doherty, RB/LB Justin Parrish, OL/DL Pierce Ziebarth.
NOTEWORTHY: John'L Fryson scored a 17-yard touchdown against Cohen... Albany's Justin Parrish ran for 214 yards, and Tyler Bates led the defense with 17 tackles and two sacks.