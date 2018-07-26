We tried something new Thursday. The LHSAA stepped out of its comfort zone just a bit and hosted its first media luncheon.
And by we, I mean approximately 20 members of the media from across the state. Insert your joke about how many reporters it takes to screw in a lightbulb. I know some of you were thinking that. Some of us probably were too as we sat in the large meeting room at the LHSAA office.
Some of you out there question just what the LHSAA does. The day was a reminder about that and it was informative.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine explained procedures and policies. Assistant executive directors, Fallon Buckner, Karen Hoyt, Adam MacDowell and Lee Sanders, were introduced and talked about their sports-related assignments for 2018-19.
There were discussions with Director of Communications Tiara Gibson about championship events and other media matters. Three members of the newly revamped Student Athlete Advisory Committee also took their turn at the microphone.
Did it have the glitz and glamour of something like an Southeastern Conference or LSU Media Day? No, it did not. But of course, that was not the point.
A football coaches round table with Catholic High assistant Eric Held, Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta, Loranger coach Sam Messina and Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins also offered pivotal points.
Ours is a world of expectations and perceptions. I thought Jenkins summed that up well when he noted, “I won a state championship two years ago, and after going 5-5 last year, there were people who thought I should be fired.”
Yes, I’ll be writing more about that later. But if you want a big takeaway here it is — high school sports is not easy. But it is one of the most important jobs out there for all involved with it.
“I had no idea all that went into some of this,” one person said of the LHSAA’s work. The same can be said for the 13,000 coaches the LHSAA has. There also are about 5,000 officials.
Recruiting was a topic, but not in the way you might think. The shortage of officials in all sports is a real thing. The future of coaches is another key topic. How do you keep young coaches with the growing pressures from parents and fans that have trickled down from the college and professional levels? No easy answers here.
As I’ve stated many times, the LHSAA is often in a no-win situation. I don't agree with all LHSAA decisions or rules. Imposing penalties on schools that don’t follow its rules is also not easy or fun, knowing full well it is impossible to catch/find every school or individual who breaks a rule. Some rules are harder to enforce than others and some need to be rewritten.
Coaches and officials understand that.
"That so-and-so hates our team or my kid." Those of us in the media have heard that all before.
Just another reminder in time to start another year. Welcome to 2018-19, we’re off and running.