Times may change, but things often remain the same when it comes to high school football in Louisiana. We have a select/nonselect split and nine title games now. But when you put the teams together to rank them — putting them in a blender so to speak — a familiar DNA dominates the mixture.
Don’t believe me? The Louisiana Sports Writers Association rolls out its preseason football rankings for the five traditional classes Tuesday. As one of the voters, I can tell you this process can resemble a roll of the dice, especially when it’s a reclassification year like this one when some schools move from one class to another. But there are constants.
New Orleans area powers John Curtis in 5A and Edna Karr in 4A hold down the top rankings in their classes. The fact the two schools play each other to open the regular season only adds a bit of intrigue. Curtis and Karr are only two of the teams whose success is ingrained into LHSAA football.
Notre Dame of Crowley is ranked No. 1 Class 2A. For all those who like to keep score based on select/nonselect status, Curtis of Division I and Division III Notre Dame are the select defending champions with No. 1 preseason rankings. Karr in 4A, Sterlington in 3A and Oak Grove of Class 1A hold down the other top spots.
Karr is a three-time defending 4A champion. Sterlington and Oak Grove were runners-up a year ago. The teams that beat them Eunice (ninth in 4A) and Kentwood (seventh in 2A) both moved up in class and grabbed top 10 spots.
The other defending select champions are included. New starters at key positions and a coaching change has defending Division II champion University rated third in 3A, while Division IV champ Lafayette Christian moved up to 2A and is ranked fourth behind Notre Dame, defending 2A champion Amite and Many.
Of the group, Lafayette Christian is a newcomer. But with two Division IV titles under their belt, the Knights have earned their spot at the table of Louisiana’s elite.
There are plenty of other “brand names” in the rankings, too. Like two-time 5A champion Zachary, Southern Lab and Catholic High locally. St. Thomas More, St. James, Rummel, Neville and so on. Hail, hail, the gang we know is all here. That Louisiana football DNA is strong and the LSWA polls offer a starting point for 2019. The teams determine who ultimately plays for titles. The process — and the games — start this week.
A site in sight
The LHSAA’s select schools closed the process for requests to host its football title games last Friday. A decision on a site will be made this week via conference call, said Catholic High Athletic Director J.P. Kelly.
Kelly could not say exactly when the call will take place. He said the LHSAA will be informed of the selection before the public. Kelly reiterated the desire of select schools to work with the LHSAA to reunite select/nonselect schools into one set of championships.
LHSAA meeting
The LHSAA’s executive committee will hold its fall meeting on Wednesday and Thursday at the LHSAA office. No agenda has been released for the meeting that will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The Thursday portion of the meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., executive director Eddie Bonine said.
Other sports begin
Regular season volleyball action begins with contests set for Tuesday, through Thursday. Woodlawn, Lee and Episcopal all host tournaments starting Friday.
The first Capital City Swim League meet is set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Crawfish Aquatics pool. St. Michael’s Bayou Boogie Invitational kicks off the cross country season, also on Saturday at Highland Road Park with a three-mile girls varsity race at 8:30 a.m., followed by the three-mile boys varsity race at 9:10 a.m.