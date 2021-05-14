SULPHUR — Two pitchers with contrasting college projections was all it took to turn the Class 2A title game into something epic.
LSU commitment Ethan Frey is normally the catcher. Frey got a rare start and tossed a four-hitter to power second-seeded Rosepine to a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Doyle in 2A final that helped open Friday’s action at the LHSAA Baseball tournament.
The game ended with Frey, a junior and the title-game MVP, sandwiching three strikeouts around one final Doyle hit. He finished with 12 strikeouts and one walk for the winners.
Logan Calcote led off the sixth with a double to right field and then scored on a single by Grant Ducote. Brady Phelps’ fifth-inning single was the only other hit for the Eagles (29-5).
Doyle’s senior ace Andrew Yuratich (9-4), a Southeastern Louisiana University commitment, yielded only three hits and struck out nine.
“It was a pitcher’s duel. Hat’s off to both those guys on that mound,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “That’s what this game was all about … pitching and defense. They got that one hit when they needed it and they scored one run.
“Proud of our guys. We’ve had a heckuva ride from 2019 to this day. This is where want it (season) to end, no matter whether we win or lose.”
It was the second consecutive second-place finish for Beatty’s Tigers (28-9), who were the 2A runners-up to Kinder in 2019.
No player had more than one hit in the game, The key difference was the fact that Rosepine managed to put two hits together in one inning.
Doyle’s best opportunity to score came early. Brady McLin drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the second. One out later, Kody Mitchell singled. The Tigers got runners on second and third. But Frey got a ground out to end the threat and continued to get stronger throughout the game.
Yuratich retired the first 10 Eagle batters he faced before issuing two walks in the fourth inning. He did not give up a lit until the fifth.
“We had that opportunity (in the second inning). Baseball is a funny game, sometimes you just have to put it in play,” Doyle’s Beatty said. “I know our guys battled at the plate and could not find a way to get it done.”
Beatty said the Tigers could not find much advance information on the 6-foot-5 Frey, who talked about winning the title for the Rosepine community that was ravaged by Hurricane Laura.
“You had people at the school helping get water off the field so we could play games,” Frey said. “They rebuilt our field after Laura. This is for them ... not for us.”