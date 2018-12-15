DENHAM SPRINGS — The Broadmoor Buccaneers defeated the host Denham Springs Yellow Jackets 50-42 Saturday in the physical final game of the Grady Hornsby tournament.
The win capped the Buccaneers’ 3-0 performance in the tournament and extended their win streak to nine games.
The Buccaneers' 6-foot-10 center Derrick Hamilton led the way with 20 points and seemingly sucked the air out of the building from the opening tip.
“He is the elephant in the room. He’s the focal point, but he’s the not the one we have to go through each night,” Broadmoor coach Terrence Gillette said of his senior center. “If we can get it to him, it makes it a lot easier, but if not we have to find other ways to try to do it.”
But Saturday, the Buccaneers had little trouble getting the ball to Hamilton.
Most of Broadmoor’s possessions started with Hamilton ripping down a defensive rebound and ending with him receiving a pass in the post and either scoring himself, or drawing the attention of multiple Yellow Jackets defenders and passing to a cutting teammate.
Broadmoor guard Zachary Lewis was the primary beneficiary of Hamilton’s passing. He finished the game with 10 points.
Denham Springs started out double-teaming Hamilton with the burly duo of Xavier Miles and Kaydon Berard, but two quick fouls forced Miles to the bench early in the first quarter.
Miles returned to action late in the third quarter and ended the game with a team-leading 16 points — 12 of which came in the fourth quarter when the game was all but decided.
The Buccaneers limited the Yellow Jackets to 19 points through the first three quarters.
Defending Hamilton took all of Berard’s attention, and his night ended when he fouled out with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss, Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero praised his players’ intensity.
“The guys we had here gave us their effort,” Caballero said. “We had some guys that were injured and some guys that made decisions that were not very popular, but the ones we had here played hard.”
Caballero said the return of Micah Banks and D.J. Williams from injury, which he expects by Jan. 1, would shore up his roster. Kaleb Drummer was missing for undisclosed reasons.
The Yellow Jackets will look to bounce back when they begin play in the Walker tournament on Thursday.
Broadmoor plays Glen Oaks on Tuesday and then has a week before to prepare for the East Baton Rouge Parish tournament. Gillette said his team will focus on applying the lessons learned in this tournament to create a more balanced squad for the start of district play.
“We weren’t happy with how we were offensively in the first half, but defensively we only gave up 12 points,” Gillette said. “That’s what you’ve got to hang your hat on to win championships and to get a rhythm going.”
Earlier in the day, St. Amant defeated Tara 65-63, University High defeated Natchitoches Central 75-62 and Dutchtown defeated Glen Oaks 51-44.