The difference in a year for Plaquemine High School's outside linebacker Colbi Dennis is striking.
“You looked at him in the face last year and he had a boyish look to him,” Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said of the junior. “Now he looks and plays like a veteran player. He’s grown into a man this season.”
It’s quite a departure for Dennis, a three-sport athlete, who was not a part of Plaquemine’s football program until the Green Devils prepared to start fall camp last season.
Because of his summer obligations with the basketball and baseball teams, Dennis was reluctant to give football a try, uneasy about his ability to adapt.
“I didn’t really know the program,” Dennis said. “When I first got here and looked into the program, I figured I could fit in and loved how they carried themselves.”
Football wasn’t exactly a novelty to Dennis. He played linebacker in youth league and again in middle school, but was more inclined to play basketball where he’s been a point guard and baseball as a middle infielder.
Distefano said he's happy Dennis showed up unexpectedly last fall.
“We had tried to get him out before,” Distefano said. “He showed up in August, and I hadn’t seen him in so long. When he said his name was Colbi Dennis, I said, ‘Where have you been?'
Dennis was an immediate starter at outside linebacker until suffering a Grade 3 ankle sprain in the seventh week, forcing him to miss the rest of the 2019 season.
He returned to action and averaged 10 points and five rebounds for the basketball team that advanced to the Class 4A regionals.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Plaquemine’s baseball season was cut short after four games.
During the COVID-19 health scare, he lifted weights at his grandfather’s home and ran the levees on the Mississippi River.
Dennis also grew two inches and added 15 pounds before the season. Eighth-seeded Plaquemine (7-2) makes its first appearance in the Class 4A quarterfinals in four years at top-seeded Carencro (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“The summer going into my first year of football I didn’t take it serious because I thought I was going to be on the sideline,” said Dennis, who also returns punts. “Then last summer it put it in perspective. I was playing varsity football in 4A and that’s a big deal.”
A week into this season, after a 56-17 loss to St. Thomas More, Dennis found himself part of an adjustment in Plaquemine’s defensive scheme that’s taken advantage of his ability to pressure the quarterback from a stand-up defensive end position.
Along with linebackers Roy Cordova and Aiden Cane, Dennis and the Green Devils defense had a big say in last week’s 42-14 regional win over Huntington.
Despite missing two games because of injury, Dennis has 36 tackles with eight tackles for loss, four sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception for a TD.
“This defense allows me to stay in the box and make plays,” Dennis said. “Just contain, secure tackles and make big plays.”