Central High School announced two key additions to its coaching staff for 2021-22 — Jamar McKnight as boys basketball coach and Aaron Vice as football’s offensive coordinator.
McKnight, who played at Zachary High School and then at Clemson, spent the past three years as boys basketball coach at Southern Lab. Before that, he was a girls basketball assistant coach at Zachary and a men’s basketball assistant at Baton Rouge Community College.
“I am extremely excited yet humbled to become the new head boys basketball coach at Central High School,” McKnight said in a news release. “It is a hard-working, thriving, and supportive community with great people that are moving in the right direction with unbelievable pride for their Wildcats.”
Vice was hired at Central a week after its previous offensive coordinator, Zack Morris, moved to the same job at Catholic High. Vice spent the 2020 season as offensive coordinator at Walker High, one of Central’s District 4-5A rivals.
The move reunites Vice with Central coach Sid Edwards, the coach he played for at Redemptorist. Vice coached at Kinkaid High School in the Houston area and was a graduate assistant at LSU who worked under former Central quarterback and head coach Steve Ensminger.
St. Michael, Episcopal sweep
St. Michael and Episcopal pulled off track's version of a double play. Each school swept the boys and girls titles at their respective district track meets this week.
The St. Michael's girls scored 185 points and the boys tallied 123 at the District 7-4A meet held Wednesday at Broadmoor.
Heather Abadie and Rebecca Quebedeaux led the girls. Abadie won the long jump and pole vault along with the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Quebedeaux won 800 and 1,600 and was part of two winning relays.
Distance runners Timmy Seiler and Cooper Bankston scored 18 points each for the Warriors. Seiler won the 1,600, while Bankston won the 3,200. Each runner also had one second-place finish.
Episcopal swept the 8-2A meet held Tuesday at Episcopal with the boys team scoring 194 points and girls compiling 243 points.
Francie Oliver won the long jump, triple jump and high jump for the Episcopal girls. There were multiple double winners on the boys side. Ethan Hook won both hurdles events, while Oliver Jack won the shot put and discus for the Episcopal boys.
Prep notable
Port Allen boys basketball player Kentae Williams signed with Belhaven earlier this week.
Williams helped the Pelicans win the past two Class 2A titles.
Compiled by Robin Fambrough