DUTCHTOWN — It was another solid win — the sixth in a row — for a Zachary High team that ranks among the area’s top boys basketball teams. But the script didn’t go exactly the way the Broncos would have liked.
A 20-point lead in the fourth quarter was cut in half, before Zachary settled in and closed out a 78-65 road victory over Dutchtown in a nondistrict game played Friday night at DHS.
“We were up by 20 ,and we’ve just got to finish better,” Zachary forward Darian Ward said. “What we get from this is we can’t take plays off and just have to play like we start.”
Ward scored a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncos (21-4) of District 4-5A. Chaun Moore added 11, while Jordan Decuir and Jalen Bolden each had 10. Dutchtown (7-14) of 5-5A was led by sophomore Brian Norris with 18. Robert Youngblood (12) and Christopher Smith (10) of DHS were the game’s other double-digit scorers.
“I think (Zachary) is one of the better teams in the area. They had the advantage in size and experience. And they have depth,” DHS coach Pat Hill said. “The one element we have possessed the last four or five games is fight. We’ve always been for the most part in games, and the mistakes we make have been young ones. The hope is we benefit from these experiences.”
Ward scored 15 first-half points for the Broncos, including 11 in the first quarter. The Broncos forced six first-quarter turnovers and outrebounded the Griffins 12-5.
A 3-pointer from the right wing by Ward with 37.4 seconds left gave Zachary a 14-7 lead after one quarter. The Broncos raced out an 11-point lead midway through the second period. Dutchtown countered with five straight points and got within five, at 26-21, on two free throws by Ryan Bromfield at the 2:39 mark.
But the Broncos powered through and outscored Dutchtown 8-3 the rest of the way. A transition layup by Michael Stubblefield with 4.2 seconds remaining gave ZHS a 34-24 halftime lead.
Dutchtown was certainly within striking distance at the half. A cold-shooting start to the third doomed the Griffins. By the time Stephen Aguillard sank a 3-pointer from near the top of the key with 4:32 remaining, Zachary’s lead had swelled to 44-29.
The ZHS lead hovered around 20 points for much of the final quarter. A 10-2 Dutchtown run made it 73-63 with 46.4 seconds left after a free throw by Youngblood. Moore extended the Zachary lead with a free throw and layup in the final seconds.
“(Dutchtown’s) record really is no indication of the effort they put in,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said. “They got down by 20 and just kept coming at us. I was pleased with the way we started, but not the way we finished.
“We’ve got our district coming up and three tough games before that, including De La Salle and Catholic. We've got to figure this out.”