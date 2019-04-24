MONROE — Twice as nice? That was the order of the day for local teams at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Tennis tournament on Wednesday.
The Dunham School won its second straight boys title in Division IV, while Episcopal claimed the Division III boys crown. University High was the second-place finisher in boys/girls in Division III.
Doubles teams was a major part of what each team accomplished as the two-day meet concluded at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Action for Divisions I-II is set for Friday Saturday also at ULM and surrounding Monroe facilities.
“To go back-to-back is so great for these guys,” Dunham coach Chad Myers said. “And it truly is a team title. We had three doubles teams and two singles competitors who scored five points in the first round. Everybody contributed. This really is a team title.”
Ascension Christian’s Bryce Walker was the area’s lone singles champion. Walker beat Andrew Otzenberger of Calvary Baptist 7-6, 6-0 6 to win the Division IV boys title. U-High’s Nelson Stafford was the Division III boys singles runner-up.
Both Episcopal and Dunham had multiple doubles teams in the later rounds of their respective boys draws. Kyle Pastor and Hayden Dudley finished as the doubles runners-up to help Dunham finish with 11.5 points. Evangel Christian was second with 8.5.
Episcopal was just as impressive and finished with 13.5 points in the Division III boys race, ahead of U-High at 9.5. Isidore Newman tallied 16 points to win the Division III girls title with UHS second at 10.5. The Knights’ Carter Rigby and Ethan Gettys were the boys doubles runners-up.
“So proud of this group for how hard they worked and fought to get to this point,” Episcopal coach James Clayton said. “We had guys who stepped up and went. Having doubles teams in the semifinals was big for us.”
The U-High girls doubles team of Maura Blanchfield and Mary-Ellen Lon Longmire also finished as runners-up in Division III.