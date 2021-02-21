It was a fitting end to an event titled the Clash of Champions.
Zaheem Jackson drilled an elbow jumper with 15 seconds left to lift Scotlandville to a 39-38 win over Madison Prep on Sunday afternoon at the F.G Clark Activity Center.
The game was moved from Wednesday to Sunday because of inclement weather in the area during the week.
C’Zavian Teasett had a game-high 15 points to lead Scotlandville (24-3). Emareyon McDonald added 10. Percy Daniels’ 13 points led MPA (18-4).
“This game could’ve gone either way,” said Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample. “Probably the two best programs in the state, hands down. No disrespect to anybody. That’s why when Madison Prep and Scotlandville play, it has to be in a venue like this. We didn’t go a good job of boxing out early on and they got some baskets. It’s hard to keep them off the boards. This team is very resilient. They try to find a way to win.”
Kevon Shannon hit a 3-pointer near the end of the first quarter that gave MPA a 15-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
Scotlandville responded with an 8-0 run capped by Teasett’s layup to put the score at 16-15 in the Hornets’ favor.
The Chargers closed the quarter on a 10-4 run to claim a 25-20 halftime lead.
Scotlandville outscored MPA 11-2 in the third quarter to grab a 31-27 advantage heading into the final period.
Joshua Smith hit a baseline jump shot with 1:15 left that gave Madison Prep a 38-37 lead. The Chargers got a defensive stop but turned the ball over on the next offensive possession, which set up Jackson’s game winner.
The Hornets played solid defense and forced a jump ball with 3.1 seconds left and claimed possession.
“We defended better, and we upped our tempo (in the third quarter),” Sample said. “(Madison Prep) did a good job of turning us over. We kind of made the last play. Jackson was quiet all night, and he just made the last play. It could’ve gone either way.
“We pride ourselves defensively, and we know that’s what it’s going to take to win a state championship,” he added. “Defensively, they did a heck of a job. We just told them we have to get a stop. They’ve been there before. It’s a gritty group, and we’ll need that to advance in the playoffs.”
Despite being the smaller team, Scotlandville outrebounded Madison Prep 30-18. The Hornets pulled down 14 offensive rebounds.
“We got what we wanted in terms of creating a Top 28 atmosphere, championship level intensity,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “Those guys were tougher. We got outrebounded grossly out there. I felt like we didn’t make plays. We were one play away from pulling it off, but there were a lot of plays where we got out-toughed and outworked. For us we got everything we wanted out of the game except the win. We’ll be fine. We’ll grow from this.”