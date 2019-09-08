Swimming
All-Star meet
At Lutcher
Team totals: 1, East 2,207.5; 2, West 1,685.5. Note: Top 16 places scored.
Top individuals
Girls
200-yard medley relay: 1, West A 1:54.40. 2, East A 1:57.63. 3, West B 1:59.43.
200 freestyle: 1, Natalie Stump, West, 1:55.94. 2, Gabriella O’Neal, East, 1:57.88. 3, Sydney Dawson, West, 2:01.93.
200 individual medley: 1, Anni Thompson, West, 2:11.87. 2, Aubrey St. Pierre, East, 2:24.43.
50 freestyle: 1, Madison Castell, West, 25.32. 2, Brooke Fegley, West, 25.68. 3, Sophia Siervald, West, 25.78.
100 butterfly: 1, Ella Balhoff, West, 1:01.85. 2, Regan Manning, West, 1:03.25. 3, Anacelia Galeano, West, 1:04.56.
100 freestyle: 1, Ashley Gill, West, 54.76. 2, Brooke Fegley, West, 55.31. 3, Madison Castell, West, 56.80.
500 freestyle: 1, Anni Thompson, West, 5:07.79. 2, Natalie Stump, West, 5:08.49. 3, Gabriella O’Neal, East, 5:18.92.
200 freestyle relay: 1, West A 1:42.12. 2, East A 1:44.44. 3, West B 1:50.18.
100 backstroke: 1, Ashley Gill, West, 1:01.13. 2, Katherine Kramer, East, 1:03.95. 3, Iman Ferguson, East, 1:04.07.
100 breaststroke: 1, Aubrey St. Pierre, East, 1:09.32. 2, Sophia Siervald, West, 1:12.29. 3, Ema Lavigne, West, 1:12.39.
400 freestyle relay: 1, West A 3:45.13. 2, West B 3:48.21. 3, East A 3:54.09
Boys
200 medley relay: 1, West A 1:40.27. 2, East A 1:40.62. 3, East B 1:43.62.
200 freestyle: 1, Jack Aldridge, West, 1:50.96. 2, Carson Doll, East, 1:51.03. 3, Thomas Smith, West, 1:53.34.
200 IM: 1, Jacques Rathle, E.D. White, 1:58.07. 2, Jake Steib, West, 2:07.30. 3, Galen Turner, West, 2:07.44.
50 freestyle: 1, Brennon Conner, West, 22.0. 2, Christopher Hammett, East, 22.15. 3, Davis Legnon, West, 22.45
100 butterfly: 1, Collin Klingman, West, 53.97. 2, Jack Aldridge, West, 54.17. 3, Mason Schlang, West, 55.55.
100 freestyle: 1, Brennon Conner, West, 48.02. 2, Christopher Hammett, East, 49.33. 3, Derek Zhang, East, 49.71.
500 freestyle: 1, Pierce Thionville, East, 4:47.62. 2, Carson Doll, East, 5:01.77. 3, Wesley Templet, West, 5:25.33.
200 freestyle relay: 1, East A 1:30.06. 2, East B 1:33.07. 3, West A 1:33.50.
100 backstroke: 1, Pierce Thionville, East, 54.05. 2, Derek Zhang, East, 54.80. 3, Ben Naquin, East, 56.80.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jacques Rathle, West, 1:00.62. 2, Ryan Rhoades, West, 1:02.91. 3, Eric King, East, 1:03.58.
400 freestyle relay: 1, West A 3:17.31. 2, East A 3:24.04. 3, East B 3:25.51.