McKinley and Woodlawn have been struggling to get on the court in recent weeks because of COVID-19 protocols and both struggled mightily when they got there.
The homestanding Panthers were a little bit better in grinding out a 51-39 victory Friday night at the McKinley gym.
McKinley took the lead late in the first quarter and held it the rest of the way to improve to 13-4. Julian Watson scored 14 points despite being saddled with foul trouble, and Donald Gaines added 10 for the No. 8 team in the Division I select unofficial power rankings.
“We couldn’t keep our hands off of them,” McKinley coach Devan Clark said, lamenting his team’s overall foul trouble. “We were too overexcited to be back on the court. We have to figure it out pretty quick because we’re going up against a good team next week in Catholic.
“We’re trying to get back in a groove from all the starting and stopping. I’m not talking a day or two, it’s a week in between games and we can’t get in the gym with them.”
McKinley ended the first quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 14-9 lead as Stanley Morrison and Donald Gaines hit back-to-back layups and Jaylen Washington hit a 3-pointer. McKinley built the lead as high as 14 points in the second half and sealed it in the final two minutes when three players combined to make seven consecutive free throws.
“We hung tough and relied heavily on our defense more,” Clark said. “When you do that the layoff doesn’t hurt you as much. It still hurts you, it gets into your legs and stamina, but we’re not a team that comes out and shoots 15 3s. Julian was right on his average. We rely on everybody; they all know their roles. We need everybody who steps on the floor.”
Woodlawn (16-5) tried to stay in it behind an aggressive defense that forced numerous turnovers but had trouble converting them into points. Woodlawn twice cut the lead to six points but scored one point in the final four minutes and made 11 of 26 free throws.
Bryan Sledge had 14 points and Rickie Collins 12 to lead Woodlawn.
“We didn’t play hard enough or smart enough to win the game today,” Woodlawn coach Brad Voight said. “We’ve been off for two weeks and that’s no excuse, we just didn’t play hard enough to win the game.
“We’re not really an outside shooting team. Our strength is in the paint, getting offensive rebounds and being strong enough to go back up and finish. At times it just looked like we didn’t have the legs to do that. We haven’t been on quarantine, but everyone we’ve been scheduled to play has. It’s mentally tough to focus on one team, they go on quarantine then you have to shift your focus to someone else. We did the best we can.”