The Baton Rouge High School girls and the Broadmoor boys each took comfortable team wins Thursday night at the Alan Brown Invitational track meet held at Broadmoor.
Baton Rouge High finished with 149 points, well ahead of its closest challengers Lee (84 points) and Broadmoor (56).
In the boys competition, Broadmoor totaled 99 points, and was followed by Glen Oaks (73) and Baker (70).
Logan Lewis, the 2019 state indoor champion in the shot put, grabbed two of Baton Rouge High’s eight event wins. She won the shot put (45 feet, 6½ inches) and the discus (122-0½).
The Bulldogs won three relays — the 4x800 meter, the 4x400 and the 4x200. They were pushed in the 4x200, and had a season’s best time of 1 minute, 44.34 seconds. In the 4x400, Baton Rouge ran 4:10.22, and finished 20 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Broadmoor.
Baton Rouge High finished second in the 4x100 to Lee (50.32), but still turned in its fastest time this season at 50.57.
“It was cold, but it was pretty good,” Baton Rouge High's Esther Nwanze said after running the anchor leg of the 4x400 and 4x200. “(The 4x200) was a very close race. We set a (personal record). The competition helped push us.”
Other Baton Rouge High winners were Mary Elliott Turner in the long jump (16-5), Treasure Wells in the 400 (1:01.56), and Phoebe Hammerling in the 3,200 (13:35.18).
“I was happy with the (personal records), but we do need to work on some things like exchanges,” Baton Rouge High coach Katara Rosby said. “It makes me optimistic because there’s room for improvement.”
Runnels distance runner Annie Fink won two events, the 1,600 (5:28.04) and the 800 (2:32.87).
“I trying to race against the clock rather than worrying about getting first, second or third,” said Fink, who set personal records in both events last week at Broadmoor’s Bat Gourrier Relays. “I was able to run pretty close to my PRs so I was pretty happy.”
Broadmoor closed strong in the meet’s last five events to win the boys title.
The Buccaneers got a second-place finish from Kaynell Tyler in the 400 followed by two wins. Jordan Thompson won the 300 hurdles (38.70) and Demarcus Norman won the 200 (22.54). Both times were personal records.
“We just wanted to compete. Right now we’re working on building a program, not just a team,” Broadmoor coach Eric Davis said. “I was very proud of Quinterious Winn (second in the pole vault) and our 4x800 relay team (third-place finish).”