Junior running back Kaleb Jackson rushed for four touchdowns and junior quarterback Khylan Gross tossed three TD passes as Liberty continues to put up big offensive numbers in its first season of varsity football.
Jackson scored on runs of 8, 3, 11 and 54 yards as the Class 4A Patriots built a hefty lead on the way to a 52-0 victory over Class 1A East Iberville Friday at Olympia Stadium.
Liberty (2-0) has outscored its foes 101-7 this season. East Iberville (0-2) was blanked for the second straight week and had just 8 yards of total offense. The Tigers were able to recover 8 of their 10 fumbles on offense. The second half was played with a running clock.
Gross had scoring tosses of 30 yards to Brandon Davis, 4 yards to Richard McKneely and 41 yards to Bryson Morgan. Gross completed 13 of 23 passes for 205 yards. Jackson rushed seven times for 84 yards and caught three passes for 36 yards. Davis had four catches for 83 yards. Sema'j Hatten had two catches for 22 yards and one carry for 13 yards.
How it was won
Liberty scored on every offensive series except the last one of the game when the Patriots went into victory formation. East Iberville bobbled the punt snap in its first series and failed to get a kick off. Liberty had a three-play, 13-yard drive with Jackson scoring on the 8-yard run with 8:10 remaining in the first quarter. Liberty struggled with point after tries. Aiden Dupree made 2 of 6 PATs, including one that was blocked. Gross converted a bobbled PAT snap into a 2-point conversion run.
Gross tossed the 30-yard pass to Davis for a 12-0 lead with 2:18 left in the first quarter. Liberty's defense quickly forced a punt. Bryson Morgan blocked the punt and Javontez Colar scooped the ball up and ran 21 yards to put the Patriots up 19-0. Jackson added his scoring runs of 3 and 11 yards, the latter with :09 remaining in the first half.
Jackson scored his 54-yard run with 10:33 remaining in the third quarter. Gross added two TD passes to complete the scoring.
Liberty got solid defensive games from Lester Jones (3 sacks), Kylin Harris (3 tackles for loss) and Bryslan Thomas (fumble recovery).
Players of the game
Liberty's Jackson and Gross both played well. Jackson has rushed for nine TDs on the season. Gross has a strong arm and can spread the ball around.
They said it
Liberty coach Drey Trosclair: "We won 52-0 but I didn't think we played our best football. We've got a lot of things we can correct in all three phases of the game. I thought we were a little sloppy early in the game with penalties. I think we improved from last week. Overall, it was a big win. It was a good crowd and good atmosphere with our first home game at Olympia Stadium."
Notable
Treyveon Perkins led the Tigers with 42 yards rushing on nine carries. Both teams were flagged for eight penalties.