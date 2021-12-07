Boys basketball
Catholic High 65, Plaquemine 51
Plaquemine 13 4 20 14-51
Catholic High 13 21 18 13-65
SCORING: PLAQUEMINE: G. Nicholas 20, S. Carter 11, M. Mitchell 7, C. Dennis 6, K. Kanel 4, J. Washington 3; CATHOLIC : Dennis Hebert 12, Connor Green 12, Will Sterling 10, Nico Jones 8, Stan Levy 6, Pate McCurry 6, Seth Harden 5, Brady Broussard 2, Dylan Gifford 2, Jacob Colby 2
3-POINT GOALS: Plaquemine 6 (Nicholas 4, Washington, Mitchell); Catholic 3 (Hebert 2, Harden)
Records: Catholic High 7-2
JUNIOR VARSITY: Catholic 46, Plaquemine 31
Episcopal 49, Episcopal School of Acadiana 44
Episcopal 9 11 15 14-49
Episcopal School of Acadiana 11 12 14 7-44
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Stewart Bonnecaze 22, Jackson Summerville 9, RJ Pickney 6, Parker Madison 4, TJ Callahan 3, Jack Savario 3, David Cresson 2; EPISCOPAL SCHOOL OF ACADIANA: Ethan Harson 19, Caymann Dominique 11, Wilt Hoggatt 6, Cameron Lee 5, Ian Allam 2
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal 1 (Savario); Episcopal School Of Acadiana 5 (Harson 3, Lee, Hoggatt)
Records: Episcopal 9-1; Episcopal School of Acadiana 7-5
JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 34, Episcopal School of Acadiana 25
Scotlandville 67, East Ascension 61
East Ascension 8 13 18 22-61
Scotlandville 18 15 15 19-67
SCORING: EAST ASCENSION: Keith Thomas 23, Troy Dunn 16, Moerzus Walker 8, Kadarius Mitchell 5, JaCorey Mitchell 3, Michael Burnett 3, LaBron Napoleon 2, Chad Clark 1; SCOTLANDVILLE: Rayvon Smith 20, Dorian Booker 16, Czavian Teasett 16, John Hubbard 8, Chase Sample 5, Damien Knighten 2
3-POINT GOALS: East Ascension 4 (Dunn, Thomas, Burnett, K. Mitchell); Scotlandville 3 (Teasett 2, Sample)
Records: East Ascension 2-3 Scotlandville 5-0
JUNIOR VARSITY: Scotlandville 40,
East Ascension 24
Tara 66, Mentorship Academy 43
Mentorship Academy 8 15 10 10-43
Tara 20 14 15 17-66
SCORING: MENTORSHIP ACADEMY: Jason O’Connor 18, Tristen Elzie 13, Timothy Haynes 5, Michael Ott 2, Dontae Fields 2, Varon Douglas 2, Cameron Williams 1; TARA: Ramon Ross 24, Edwards Williams 19, J’Shon Beauchamp 8, Donovan Dayton 6, Justin Medina 5, Andre Knighten 2, Nicholas Holman 2
3-POINT GOALS: TARA 6 (Ross 3, Williams 2, Medina)
Records: Tara 2-4
JUNIOR VARSITY: Tara 42, Mentorship Academy 39
Girls basketball
Dutchtown 44, Central 36
Dutchtown 11 15 10 8-44
Central 7 8 10 11-36
SCORING: DUTCHTOWN: Sailor Donaldson 25, Taylor Lemon 7, Zoe Dixon 5, Marci Vessel 4, Brianne Parker 3; CENTRAL: Orielle Moore 18, Mya Talbert 7, Tamiah Cross 6, Mirakle Sampson 3, Tagen Heck 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Dutchtown 6 (Donaldson 4, Lemon 2); Central 1 (Talbert)
Records: Dutchtown 5-1; Central 4-3
JUNIOR VARSITY: Dutchtown 25, Central 22