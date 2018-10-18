It’s the time of the prep football season when district races begin to clear up. But a Week 8 nondistrict battle between Episcopal and Baker still has plenty of meaning.
Both teams are 5-2 and unbeaten in their leagues as the 6-3A Buffaloes host the Knights of 7-2A Friday night. The playoffs are looming and so are big matchups for both in the season’s final two weeks.
In District 6-1A, the champion should come down to Kentwood’s visit to Southern Lab, both unbeaten, in Week 10. Ascension Catholic, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, can make it interesting if it can beat No. 1 Kentwood in two weeks. ACHS lost to Southern Lab 22-19 after leading 12-6 in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got to play out the rest of the season,” said Baker coach Eric Randall, who has had his program on a slow build to one of the surprise teams of 2018.
“The kids have responded to the coaching staff and are starting to believe in themselves. It hasn’t been easy. There’s been a lot of trial and error.”
Baker had a breakthrough 12-6 victory against Madison Prep last week and would like to use this week’s game as a springboard for a big finish: at home against West Feliciana and at University High, both reigning state champions.
Randall, in his third year as coach and fourth as assistant principal, relies on running back Desmond Windon, who has rushed for 787 yards and 13 TDs, and scored four two-point conversions. Camryn King and Bryant Williams sparked the defense that allowed only one TD last week.
“(Being undefeated in district) speaks volumes,” Randall said. “We call it the SEC West. The (Episcopal) coaches have them disciplined and executing well. This will get us prepared for the last two, but no way are we overlooking them.”
Episcopal, which beat Port Allen 34-13 last week, has a visit to East Iberville before a momentous clash with Class 2A’s No. 3-ranked Dunham in the season finale at home. The Knights only losses are to St. Michael and Country Day, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A.
“We’re battling for a playoff spot, and we’re somewhere in the middle,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “The next three games are the beef of our schedule. We’ve got to put our road warrior uniforms on.”
The Knights rely on a running game paced by Austin Jemison and Brandan Garrido, who have combined for more than 1,700 yards rushing. Outside linebacker-safety Ethan Amedee has 46 tackles for the defense and linebacker Lane Grigsby 41. Defensive back Ethan Hook has four interceptions.
“Baker is a still challenge,” Bourgeois said. “It was a dogfight with them last year. We need ball control, to limit turnovers and get some takeaways.”