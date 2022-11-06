Catholic High seeks another Division I LHSAA select championship riding the crest of a nine-game winning streak that included Thursday’s come-from-behind 24-21 road win over Zachary for the District 5-5A championship.
The Bears (9-1) received a No. 2 seed and first-round bye in the Division I select bracket that was released Sunday by the LHSAA.
“I’m so proud of the kids and coaches’ body of work,” Catholic football coach David Simoneaux Jr. “I was watching the (Zachary) film midway Friday in tears looking at the effort, the fight our kids had and just never quit. It’s a mentality these kids have built inside of themselves.”
Top seeds went to Warren Easton (Division I), St. Thomas More (Division II), Newman (Division III) and Vermilion Catholic (IV) with the Ochsner Football Prep Classic scheduled Dec. 8-10 at the Caeser’s Superdome. Teams seeded in the top eight received opening-round byes.
A reconfiguration of schools gives the LHSAA four select and four nonselect divisions with teams more equally distributed this fall.
Division I also included locals No. 10 Scotlandville (6-4) hosting No. 23 East Jefferson, No. 11 McKinley (7-3) at home against No. 22 Alexandria and No. 20 Woodlawn (4-6) at No. 13 Brother Martin. No. 8 Madison Prep (7-3) led the way in Division II with No. 17 St. Michael the Archangel (4-5) visiting No. 16 Helen Cox and No. 20 Istrouma (4-5) heading to No. 13 Evangel Christian.
The Dunham School (9-1), the District 6-2A champion, is also riding a nine-game winning streak and was seeded fourth in Division III.
“Across the board our season’s gone really well,” Dunham football coach Neil Weiner said. “We clicked on all cylinders against Episcopal. Against East Feliciana, they jumped out on us, and we had to respond. That will prepare us for what we’re going to see in the playoffs.”
Two other teams — No. 6 Episcopal (9-1) and No. 8 University (7-3) — received byes in Division III, while No.10 Parkview Baptist (8-2) hosts No. 23 Menard.
Madison Prep, which won the Class 3A non-select state title in 2020, will compete in the Division II select bracket. The Chargers (7-3), the District 6-3A champion, drew an opening-round bye.
“Everyone’s trying to win a championship,” Madison Prep football coach Landry Williams said. “It doesn’t matter who you play. It’s getting adjusted for the coaches and players to the type of style you’ll see on this side of the bracket. We’ll adjust and continue our quest to win a state championship.”
Southern Lab (6-3), the Division IV champion in 2021, is a No. 9 seed and will host No. 24 River Oaks. No. 10 Ascension Catholic (8-2) hosts No. 23 Lincoln Prep, No. 11 Catholic-Pointe Coupee (9-1) entertains No. 22 Central Private (4-6), while No. 17 Slaughter Community Charter (7-3) visits No. 16 Cedar Creek and No. 20 St. John (5-5) travels to No. 13 Delhi Charter.