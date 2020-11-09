For years, the LHSAA State Volleyball tournament logistics plan was the same for Parkview Baptist. When the LHSAA flipped the script by putting the Eagles in a late quarterfinal match, PBS coach Becky Madden altered her plan too.
“Look, this is 2020 and if there was ever a year to adjust this is it,” Madden said. “We’ll adjust and do what we have to do be ready.”
The top-seeded Eagles (21-3) of Division IV play No. 8 Ascension Episcopal (14-8) at 8 p.m. Thursday at Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center. Parkview leads a seven-team local contingent headed to the three-day tourney.
In the past, the Eagles traveled to the New Orleans area the day before the quarterfinals because its first match was typically in the morning or early afternoon.
The LHSAA schedule unveiled Monday puts most New Orleans area schools from Divisions I-II in morning quarterfinal rotations. Schools traveling from outside the metro New Orleans area, including those from southwest Louisiana, were given later quarterfinal times.
“What I think the LHSAA wanted to do was put the teams who are traveling longer distances later in the day to help with their travel,” Madden said. “It is easier for the schools in the New Orleans area to get in and out.
“For us, obviously the routine will be different. Instead of staying overnight, we’ll go to school Thursday morning. Then we will check out of school to have a team meal and get focused and ready. Ascension (Episcopal) is a team we’ve play before and both times it was a very good match. We know to be prepared.”
Under COVID-19 limits, each school had the option to buy 125 tickets for spectators. After each three-match quarterfinal session, the Pontchatrain Center will be cleared out so that the courts and stands can be sanitized.
Quarterfinals begin at 8 a.m. Thursday with Division III Lutcher (11-7) slotted to play one of the first matches of the day. Second-seeded St. Michael (19-3) of Division III and fifth-seeded Dutchtown (21-5) of Division I meet their quarterfinal foes at 10 a.m.
At noon, two area teams, fifth-seeded Catholic-PC (14-9) plays No. 4 Ascension Catholic (17-10) in a Division V quarterfinal. The teams met on the final day of the regular season with CHSPC netting the win. Third-seeded St. Joseph’s Academy (19-3) of Division I also plays a noon quarterfinal.