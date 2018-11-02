Everything was on the line for Central on Friday night. With a win against Walker, Central would be in good position to get in the playoffs. A loss, however, would potentially end Central’s season and spoil Senior Night.
Meanwhile, an embattled Walker (8-2, 4-2) team looked to add the cherry on top to an improbably good season after having to fire its head coach just one week into the season.
Neither team disappointed in this battle of the Wildcats, but in the end, Central upset Walker 35-21 at Central High Stadium. Now both teams are poised to enter the playoffs.
“If we hadn’t won it, we would have been like sitting on pins and needles to see if we’re in,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “It would have been a wait-and-see game.”
Walker spread its receivers wide in a pass-happy attack. Walker made some plays early, but Central (5-5, 4-2) made stops on fourth down on both of Walker’s first drives.
Walker quarterback Ethan McMasters uncharacteristically struggled early in, missing on a handful of throws.
Central responded by running the ball up field early and often. Central running back Isaiah Rankins was the first to crack the scoreboard on a 12-yard touchdown run. Then his partner in crime, quarterback Samuel Kenerson, score on a 9-yard run.
All of a sudden, the first quarter was over and Central held a 14-0 lead and its chances of pulling the upset felt very real.
That’s when McMaster and the Walker offense started to catch its groove. McMasters connected with receiver Jalen Cook on a 17-yard touchdown and then with receiver Trent Montgomery on a 25-yard score to tie the game.
McMasters finished with 22 completions on 37 attempts with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
“There’s a lot of plays he made out there tonight,” Walker interim head coach Cecil Thomas said. “He just needed to settle down and make some plays.”
With just a few minutes left, Walker looked to go in to halftime with the game tied. Central had other plans. Kenerson led his offense downfield with his arm, this time capping off the drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to receiver Destin Franklin with less than three minutes remaining before intermission.
Walker tried to respond with a two-minute offense, but Central forced a sack and fumble, which rolled 35-yards backward into Walker’s own end zone. Central defensive back Kamrin Sartin landed on the fumble for a touchdown with 27 seconds remaining before the half.
In a whacky turn of events, Central again held a 14-point lead at halftime.
Walker came out firing on all cylinders to open the second half. McMasters tossed a 20-yard bomb to running back Byron Lockhart Jr. for a touchdown to bring his team back within a score.
As the old saying goes, sometimes the best defense is a good offense. That was the philosophy Central applied to keep Walker’s potent offense off the field, and hold on to the lead. Central ran the ball well and kept the clock running.
Central got the ball with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. After a roughing the punter call elongated the drive, Central added the final touchdown of the night. On the following kickoff, Central recovered the onside kick sealing Walker’s fate.