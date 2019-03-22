BRUSLY — Getting on base and scoring runs is usually the main job for a leadoff batter. Freshman Britt Bourgoyne added a little something extra — a game-winning hit.
Bourgoyne’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored pinch runner Haley Joffrion, giving Brusly a 3-2 come-from-behind nondistrict softball victory over rival Parkview Baptist on Friday at My-U Field.
“I think it was a screwball,” Bourgoyne said. “It was right down the middle and I told myself, ‘This one counts … I’ve got to swing.’ ”
With the victory, Class 3A Brusly (21-0) remained unbeaten. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Division II/Class 4A PBS (17-3).
The longtime district rivals are on top of their respect class/division in the LHSAA power ratings. Both used the game to prepare for the postseason and it had a playoff-like feel.
Parkview's Kassie Salling (14 strikeouts) and Brusly's Mary-Cathryn Comeaux (11 strikeouts) combined for 25 strikeouts. Each team had three hits.
“This will definitely prepare us for the playoffs,” Parkview coach Ashlee Weems said. “That’s why we play the schedule we play and why we play each other. I knew it was going to be a pitcher’s duel from the get-go.”
Though Weems was ultimately correct, her team jumped on top in the first. Leadoff hitter Audrey Greely bunted the first pitch for a hit. Madison Watson then hit Comeaux’s second pitch over the center-field fence to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.
“They punched us in the mouth on the first two pitches,” Brusly coach Beau Bouvier said. “It was two great pitchers. But then we settled in and (Comeaux) did her thing. We scratched out runs, and the difference between Tuesday when we beat Holden and today is that different people came through.”
The Panthers tied the score in the bottom of the third. Bella Hymel walked and scored when PBS mishandled a drive Comeaux hit to the outfield. Angel Bradford followed with an RBI single.
Bradford stole second but was stranded there. She also got to second in the in the sixth. Parkview did not get a runner beyond first base after the first inning.
Saylor Young drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh for the Panthers. Joffrion came in as the pinch runner and was sacrificed to second. Salling got the second out before Bourgoyne stepped in and hit an 0-1 pitch to left-center field, bringing in the winning run.
“After those first two pitches I knew we were going to come back," Comeaux said. “We had to stay focused and work hard throughout the game because they are a tough team to beat.”