District debut
Liberty (2-0) takes the next key step in its first varsity season by hosting a District 7-4A game vs. Broadmoor (0-2) at Olympia Stadium. The Patriots have played games on Saturday, Friday and now Thursday.
Eight Ball
Eight games set to open Week 4 is the largest number for a Thursday so far this season. A shortage of officials has prompted Baton Rouge teams, like others around the state, to play more Thursday games the past two seasons.
Site unseen, until 2021
With Mentorship hosting at Memorial Stadium, Capitol hosts Lusher Charter at Live Oak High. Donaldsonville hosts Thrive Academy at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium awaiting artificial turf to be installed on its home field, Boutte Stadium.
Seeking a streak buster
Former Donaldsonville and Tulane player Devon Breaux seeks his first career win as head coach at Class 1A Thrive against his alma mater. A victory would snap Thrive’s 14-game losing streak that dates to the 2019 regular season.