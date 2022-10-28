Woodlawn sent its seniors out in style Friday with a 41-22 win over Central.
The Panthers (4-5, 2-2 in 4-5A) staved off a threat toward the end of the third quarter when the Wildcats (3-6, 0-4) closed the gap to just one touchdown before Woodlawn scored a pair of touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to cement its win.
The game wasn’t the cleanest for either team: The two squads combined for 33 penalties for 192 yards, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter.
How it was won
The Wildcats kept their ground-and-pound offense running through halfback Glen Cage, who posted 102 yards on 23 carries in the first half alone. Central’s clock-eating offense couldn’t keep after quarterback Jackson Firmin threw a pair of interceptions, though one came on a fourth down and the other on the final play of the first half.
Woodlawn’s offense was much more balanced, thanks to quarterback Rickie Collins and a slew of receivers that kept the Panthers offense humming through the air. Their early success passing forced the Wildcats back on their heels, and Jay’veon Haynes took advantage on the ground, running in a pair of touchdowns on his way to a 110-yard night on the ground.
Collins ran in two more touchdowns and threw for another pair late in the fourth quarter, one to Tramon Douglas and one to Willie Nunnery.
Player of the game
Dezaray Delmore, Woodlawn: Delmore snatched two of Firmin’s three interceptions, with the first leading to a touchdown by Haynes. His second pick came right before half when he jumped the same route near the goal line. He had a third interception called back in the third quarter because of a defensive holding penalty.
They said it
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall: “We knew they were going to come in and run the ball. I didn’t know they were going to hold it the way they did. Even when they were down, they kind of held the ball. That’s their offense: They run a strong power game. I was able to get a chance to see it. I didn’t think they were going to run it this well against us, but they obviously did. Hats off to coach Sid (Edwards) and his crew over there."
Notable
- It was midway through the third quarter before someone not named Jevon Washington caught a pass for Central, when Ayden Wilkinson caught one for 4 yards.
- Cage finished with 39 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns.