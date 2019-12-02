After Catholic-Pointe Coupee football coach David Simoneaux got the call from his Ouachita Christian counterpart Steven Fitzhugh, he did not waste any time Monday morning.
Simoneaux found CHSPC principal Joe LeBlanc in a classroom and an announcement telling the student body that the seventh-seeded Hornets (11-2) will play No. 5 Ouachita Christian (12-1) for the Division IV select title at noon on Friday, Dec. 13, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome was made. And a celebration began.
The LHSAA's other three select title games will be played this weekend at various sites. Confirmation of those sites also is expected Monday.
“Everybody went crazy,” Simoneaux said. “This means everything to them and I am so excited for our team and our community.”
The memo confirming what had been rumored over the weekend — that the two schools would be granted permission to play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep — came from LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine. LHSAA Director of Media Relations and Communications Kate Adams said the memo was sent out after a vote of LHSAA executive committee members.
Simoneaux pointed to the steadfast resolve of OCS’ Fitzhugh to play in the superdome as a key factor, along with the support of the principals of both schools. It is the first title-game appearance for Catholic-PC since 1978, the year the Hornets won the Class 1A title.
“I am just so happy for our kids,” CHSPC’s LeBlanc said. “There is nothing like getting the chance to play in the superdome. The looks on their faces says it all. It’s special and the fact that they will get the chance do that means the world.
“Mr.Bonine knows that I have always been against the (select/nonselect) split going back to when I was principal at a public school (Zachary). When I became the principal here I, reminded him of that. I think the fact that both schools, administration and coaches, wanted to play in the superdome made a difference.”
The move is a contrast to September when the LHSAA’s select football schools voted on whether or not to play stand-alone title sites this week as dictated by proposals passed in January or rejoin the Prep Classic. There was no unanimous consensus, so the move toward stand-alone events resumed.
As it stands, second-seeded Catholic (12-0) is tentatively scheduled to play top-seeded Archbishop Rummel (12-0) at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium at 7 p.m. Other tentative plans include: top-seeded St. Thomas More (10-2) hosting No. 2 De La Salle (9-2) at its school in Division II and top-seeded Lafayette Christian (11-1) hosting third-seeded St. Charles Catholic (11-1) at UL’s Cajun Field in Division III.