Playing catch-up is seldom easy as Plaquemine High found out Friday night.
St. Michael posted a 55-47 victory over the Green Devils thanks to a a 13-4 second-quarter surge in a District 7-4A game played at SMHS.
“Any time you beat Plaquemine that is huge,” St. Michael coach Drew Hart said. “We’ll take it. This was the first time in a few games where I thought we really played together.”
Lance Williams scored a 18 points for Warriors (14-4, 3-1). Anthony Agiede added 17 and Wesley Fields had 10 for the winners, who had their struggles also. SMHS also made just 50 percent of its free throws.
“When we play together, I think we can beat anybody,” Williams said. “I knew my teammates had my back when I could not get open. And I had theirs."
Plaquemine managed to cut the lead to two in the third quarter and three in the fourth quarter but could never quite catch St. Michael, despite using a box-in-one defense to limit Williams' touches.
Shooting was an issue all night for the Green Devils (11-8, 1-1), who got 18 points from Latial Weary and 10 from Keithen Ranel. PHS made just 5 of 24 shots from the field in the second and third quarters.
The Green Devils’ 7 of 16 free-throw shooting for the game did not help either. Plaquemine coach Donald Johnson said defensive issues factored in too.
“When our defense broke down, it killed our offensive momentum,” Johnson said. “If you make an offensive run, you need defensive stops and we did not do that.”
The teams traded the lead five times in the first quarter. Neither team led by more than four points. Sharm Osborne’s 3-pointer from the right corner sent the Green Devils into the second quarter with a 17-14 lead.
Akim Lanieux was fouled 15 seconds into the second quarter and made one of two free throws. Plaquemine scored just three points the rest of the way, making just 1 of 9 shots from the field.
It was the opening the Warriors needed. A 3-pointer from the left corner by Cannon Edgecomb gave St. Michael its largest lead at 27-20 with 2:19 to go.
Plaquemine quickly proved that a 26-20 halftime lead was not insurmountable. The Green Devils cut the St. Michael lead to three twice and even got it to two at one point.
But 4 of 15 third-quarter shooting allowed the Warriors, who made 7 of 10 third-quarter shots, stretch their lead to nine. The Warriors scored eight of the final nine points and led 43-34 after Igiede’s layup just before the buzzer.
Plaquemine got within three, at 44-4, with 3:25 left in the game, but got outscored 11-6 the rest of the way.