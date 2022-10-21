After seeing a seemingly secure 28-point lead dwindle to just seven late in the third quarter, the Zachary Broncos dug deep and held on to beat the Central Wildcats 42-28 in a district 4-5A game Friday night at Central.
Central got as close as seven points on two occasions in the second half, but each time the Broncos answered with a touchdown to keep the Wildcats at arm’s length.
Zachary (6-1, 3-0 in 4-5A) scored two touchdowns in the span of 61 seconds late in the first half and led 21-0 at halftime. The Bronco defense held Central (3-5, 0-3) to 53 yards in the first half.
The Broncos took the opening drive of the second half and went up 28-0 on a 9-yard touchdown run by Cameron Stewart.
But dropped passes and penalties by the Broncos and a rejuvenated Central ground game allowed the Wildcats to get back into it quickly.
Central running back Glen Cage scored on runs of 1, 88 and 2 yards in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 28-21.
How it was won
With momentum solidly in favor of Central, Zachary drove 79 yards in 11 plays to regain a 14-point lead on a 4-yard run by Stewart.
Central wasn’t done, as the Wildcats closed the gap to seven again with 5:35 remaining on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Firmin to Kam Triplett.
Zachary took over at the Central 48-yard line after a failed onside kick and once again answered with points.
Five straight runs got the Broncos into the end zone, the last being from 8 yards out by Kameron Thomas to seal the win with 2:39 remaining.
Player of the game
Zachary running back Cameron Stewart: Stewart carried 21 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns, and he was at his best late when the game was close. On the Broncos’ final two drives, he totaled 94 yards and a touchdown.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton: “Sometimes you have to win these kinds of games. You have to figure out a way to win. I am proud of our guys for buckling down on the last few drives, and our offense answering when they had to. We ran the ball effectively to chew clock and score in the fourth quarter.”
Central coach Sid Edwards: “Those guys across the field from us (Zachary) are legit. In the second half, we finally made a play, and momentum is a real thing. We got going and felt we could move the football. I’m awfully proud of them. They are playing Central football. Blue collar. Grit. And I’ll take that any night.”
Notable
• Central defensive back Blayson Stokan intercepted two passes, one in each half.
• Cage finished with 213 yards on 38 carries.
• Zachary quarterback and Alabama commitment Eli Holstein passed for 173 yards and one score. He also ran for a touchdown.