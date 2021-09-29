Familiar foe
Slaughter Community Charter is off to 3-0 start under first-year coach Scooter Myers. Class 1A Slaughter travels to 2A Northeast (2-1) and its new coach Devyn Baker, who was previously the head coach at Slaughter in the school’s first varsity season.
Three and on a roll
Class 5A Live Oak (3-0) takes a three-game win streak into its Thursday home game against F.A. Douglass. Running back TJ Magee has ammassed 301 total yards , including 211 yards rushing. Magee is also among Live Oaks top defensive players.
The numbers add up
University High (4-0) continues to hold the LSWA’s No. 1 ranking in Class 3A going into its Thursday home game against District 7-3A foe Glen Oaks (2-1). The Cubs have outscored their opponents 152-21. Glen Oaks has a two-game winning streak.
Back home at Memorial
After playing its “home” game against Lusher Charter last Thursday at Live Oak, Class 2A Capitol (3-1) returns to its traditional home turf at BREC's Memorial Stadium to host New Orleans-based Rosenwald Collegiate, seeking a third straight victory.