BR.woodlawnuhigh.091121.01.jpg

U High’s Derrick Graham runs the ball against Woodlawn during the match up held at Gill Stadium on Friday, September 10, 2021.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Familiar foe

Slaughter Community Charter is off to 3-0 start under first-year coach Scooter Myers. Class 1A Slaughter travels to 2A Northeast (2-1) and its new coach Devyn Baker, who was previously the head coach at Slaughter in the school’s first varsity season.

Three and on a roll

Class 5A Live Oak (3-0) takes a three-game win streak into its Thursday home game against F.A. Douglass. Running back TJ Magee has ammassed 301 total yards , including 211 yards rushing. Magee is also among Live Oaks top defensive players.

The numbers add up

University High (4-0) continues to hold the LSWA’s No. 1 ranking in Class 3A going into its Thursday home game against District 7-3A foe Glen Oaks (2-1). The Cubs have outscored their opponents 152-21. Glen Oaks has a two-game winning streak.

Back home at Memorial

After playing its “home” game against Lusher Charter last Thursday at Live Oak, Class 2A Capitol (3-1) returns to its traditional home turf at BREC's Memorial Stadium to host New Orleans-based Rosenwald Collegiate, seeking a third straight victory.

