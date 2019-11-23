Coaches always tell their underdog team that they are only an upset away from being a school everybody will talk about. Multiple area teams proved that point Friday, giving us lots of high school football to discuss at the Thanksgiving dinner table.
Baker, a No. 30 seed, pulled an upset in Class 3A for the second straight week. Ditto did No. 24 Brusly in 3A. And let’s throw The Dunham School in there. Outside of Baton Rouge, I’m not sure many people expected the fifth-seeded Tigers to oust No. 4 Newman.
“I am so proud of our kids for the way they played,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “Newman is such an awesome place with a great environment, and the atmosphere is great. We could have been in awe of that or intimidated, but they weren’t. We played extremely well.”
Sometimes, the element of surprise works well for an underdog, particularly when the other team hails from another part of the state. That might have helped Brusly in its win over No. 8 Marksville.
It was a slightly different story for Baker, a team I felt was dangerous going into the playoffs based on games I saw. The Buffaloes played Iota, the team that eliminated them a year ago. Coach Eric Randall stressed to his team that it was a “test” they needed to pass. Mission accomplished.
Not all playoff matchups are created equal. A good many of the high seed vs. low seed games are easy wins for the favorite. However, what can be difficult to judge is the strength of schedule, a team’s strengths, how much a team has improved during the season and momentum.
Momentum means so much. For example, Brusly has now won five straight.
Capitol, a No. 19 seed, also advanced in Class 2A with wins few people saw coming. Dorsett Buckels stressed that cliché name for the playoffs — the second season.
“I told my guys that it is not where you start or where you are at the end of the regular season,” Buckels said. “It’s where you end up that counts.”
Keeping it local
Both Class 1A/Division IV games this week match two local teams. It’s No. 6 East Iberville at third-seeded White Castle, a District 7-1A rematch, in a Class 1A quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, No. 7 Catholic-PC (10-2) travels to sixth-seeded Southern Lab (8-3) in Division IV semifinal action.
