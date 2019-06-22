It has been almost two weeks since the LHSAA’s executive committee ended its annual summer meeting with an edict — instructing Executive Director Eddie Bonine and his staff to develop at least two plans aimed at ending the select/nonselect split or preventing its expansion.
Anyone expecting the LHSAA to roll out a plan or two for scrutiny within the next couple of weeks will likely be disappointed. One thing we have learned since the football split was approved in January 2013 is this: There are no easy fixes for such issues in Louisiana or many other states for that matter.
I see one basic harsh reality here. Unless all its member schools are willing to embrace more major changes regarding how it classifies schools and conducts its championships, it may not matter how careful or calculated the LHSAA’s plans are.
The evolving nature of education makes the LHSAA’s issues with select/nonselect schools more than just a public schools vs. private schools showdown people talked about for years. Yes, there are issues there.
However, there are now charter schools, magnet schools and laboratory schools in the mix. Many of those schools are recognized as public schools.
Even though LHSAA schools approved the first split and expanded it to basketball, baseball and softball three years later, there has been a reluctance to change basic classification structures.
Could this be the right time to classify football separately from other schools, allowing small football schools with Class B/C enrollments to compete with schools of similar enrollment in other sports? What would be the right number of classes for the LHSAA and its 400 member schools?
This is like one of those TV cliffhangers. The wait continues.
A time of need
The Dutchtown High community is rallying behind the family of its athletic trainer, Ronnie Harper, whose son Nick was seriously injured in an car crash Thursday night in Ascension Parish.
Nick Harper is a Dutchtown graduate and a recent LSU graduate with a degree in electrical engineering. He faces multiple surgeries and a long recovery period. A gofundme account has been established at https://www.gofundme.com/nickharper. Blood donations are also being requested. Yes, prayers are welcome.
Football questionnaires
We’ve got a football questionnaire online, and we need all the head football coaches in Baton Rouge, Acadiana and the New Orleans areas to to fill it out by July 15.
Go to our high school sports page and scroll down to the forms section and click on the football questionnaire form. Those who would like to have a form emailed to them can shoot me an email at rfambrough@theadvocate and I will send it to you.
Here is a link to the page: https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/sports/high_schools/