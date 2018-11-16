Walker High girls basketball coach Korey Arnold was suspended from coaching for one year in sanctions released by the LHSAA Friday.
The school was cited for a series of recruiting violations, placed on disciplinary probation for one year and fined $5,000. An unnamed student was listed as being ineligible for a calendar year. Arnold also is suspended from his duties as the school's athletic director.
“We are working with our Walker High School administrators as they make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a positive direction for the team and the school as a whole,” Superintendent Rick Wentzel said in the press release.
The LHSAA's ruling said the violation was reported by another member school in August. A Livingston Parish School office press release said that assistant coach Hannah Fohne, a former WHS player, will assume head coaching duties.
It was the second LHSAA violation involving Walker announced this week. On Thursday, the WHS football program was cited for playing an ineligible player on the subvarsity level, put on administrative probation and fined $100. WHS football coach Cecil Thomas is required to take a handbook certification class.