East Ascension swim coach Collin Ford knew who David Boylan was before he joined the team. That adds a special facet to Boylan’s journey to become one of the top local swimmers and an LSU commitment.
“There are some names that are associated with schools and Boylan is a name I knew,” Ford said. “He’s the fourth (Boylan) to come to our school and one of his sisters was on the swim team. You knew based on that alone that this was the kind of kid you want to have in your class and on your team.”
As a middle school athlete, Boylan played multiple sports. Some, including Ford, thought he might opt to play soccer as his sisters did.
For Boylan, there was no question about which sport to choose.
“I started swimming in the summer when I was little and I liked it,” Boylan said. “I started swimming year-around in, I guess, in 2010. One of my friends beat me and I asked him how he got better. He told me he started swimming all year. That made sense.”
Boylan also knew that former East Ascension standout Mason Hutchinson earned a swimming scholarship to Gardner Webb in 2014. Ford saw potential in Boylan as a freshman, along with something else.
“When David was a freshman he was the smallest boy in the group that is now seniors,” Ford said. “In the water, you could see his strokes were good and the potential. He just wasn’t very big.”
Fast-forward three years and now Boylan stands 6-foot-3. He enters this weekend’s Capital City Swim League Championships with the top regular-season times in four individual events — the 100-yard backstroke (53.85 seconds), 100 breaststroke (1:02.22), the 100 butterfly (53.48) and the 200 individual medley (1:57.66), the event that melds together all four individual strokes.
“I didn’t used to be good in the breaststroke, but I’ve gotten better at that and the backstroke,” Boylan said. “Each stroke is something you have to keep working at.”
EAHS teammate Colin LeGrange said Boylan’s work ethic is what sets him apart.
“David is so dedicated … he never misses a practice and works hard at every single set,” LeGrange said. “That is not easy. With this (East Ascension) team, he encourages the swimmers with less experience to work and push themselves.”
Traditional power Catholic High is again the favorite to win the boys title, but EAHS and Dutchtown figure to be part of a duel for second place. The Griffins have a top senior of their own in Zachary Babin, who has the top regular-season times in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyles. Both teams are looking to their relays, which count double points, to add to the excitement.
“I think both teams see the chances,” Ford said. “The thing David sees is that by helping a relay win they give their teammates a chance to see what winning feels like.”