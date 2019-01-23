With one key question resolved, the LHSAA convention kicked off Wednesday with something very traditional — a review of the agenda items member principals will vote on Friday morning.
That key question — who will vote on a series of proposals that would break up the LHSAA’s select/nonselect championship events — was resolved quickly. All schools will vote on proposals submitted by Teurlings Catholic Principal Mike Boyer.
“Everyone will vote on those proposals,” LHSAA President Bruce Bundy of Mandeville said after the meeting held at Crowne Plaza.
The annual LHSAA convention continues Thursday with its Coca-Cola Luncheon that includes a review of the agenda for principals on hand. The day concludes with individual class meetings for principals at 3 p.m. and another executive committee session scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
Boyer believed that a previously approved bylaw that gave select schools control of their playoff structure would pave the way for select schools to be the only ones voting on proposals that would move select championship away from the LHSAA’s signature events and into home-and-home playoffs at school-based or large facility sites located closest to the host the team.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine did confirm that a meeting for select schools has been added to Friday’s schedule. Bonine said that meeting will be held at 8 a.m., just before the 9 a.m. general assembly vote.
“This is a great process. … I appreciate the process,” Bonine said. “At any time, someone can step to the microphone and propose an amendment. That is when the wheels start turning. But I think we have voting processes in place that promote transparency, which makes it a good process.
“At this point, I don’t see anything coming up that is going to be this earth-shattering deal. Everything is in place. Myself and the committee members will speak and provide leadership as needed. It comes down to how thew membership votes.”
The executive committee spent more than an hour reviewing the 52-page agenda, paying particular attention to items it has proposed, including some proposals that normally would be tabled for one year that Bonine would like to see voted on Friday. A two-thirds vote is required to bring any such proposal off the table.
One such proposal would allow schools to get one eligibility ruling on a student during a school year. Another would allow only one bona-fide change of residence check per student each school year. A third executive-committee-driven proposal would give the LHSAA a structure to set up athletic attendance zones for all schools, even though with open enrollment.
Boyer is not the only principal with proposals designed to change the make-up of the LHSAA current structure/playoffs. A proposal by Anacoco’s Kevin Dowdle would eliminate Class C for nonselect schools and reduce the number of select divisions to three. Some committee members questioned whether Dowdle could propose a change for select divisions.
Boyer’s other notable proposal — one that would require five spots for select schools on the LHSAA’s executive committee — was fleshed out in case it is approved effective immediately. Boyer said five representatives would be elected at the Friday morning select schools meeting. Those selected would then join the committee if the proposal passes.