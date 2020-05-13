Division I-II
Outstanding Player
Madison Corey
St. Joseph’s Academy, Sr.
As rule, the top offensive players typically get the most attention in many sports, including soccer. But Corey, a centerback for the Redstickers, breaks the mold as a standout defender. She was selected as the Overall MVP for Division I, District 3 and was first team all-state choice. Corey also was a team captain and led SJA to the Division I quarterfinals.
Coach of the Year
Joleigh Hartman
St. Amant
Hartman has led the Gators to the Division I playoffs in each of her eight seasons as head coach. She has a 100-60-20 career record and coached SAHS to the regional playoff round in February.
Blythe Babin
St. Amant, Sr.
Voted the Overall MVP of Division I, District 4 and was first team all-state for the Gators as a forward, scoring 27 goals with 16 assists.
Tanzanea Villacis
Baton Rouge High, Sr.
Powered the Bulldogs on defense and was the Division I, District 3 Defensive MVP. She also garnered first team all-state honors.
Rachel Cretini
St. Amant, Jr.
A superb ball-handler excelled at distributing the ball from the center-midfield position and finished with 16 goals and 48 assists.
Emma Allen
St. Joseph’s, Jr.
A second team all-state selection and first team Division I, District 3 pick played defender and also contributed on offense for SJA.
Olivia Herrington
Baton Rouge High, Sr.
The Division I, District 3 Defensive MVP was a three-time all-district choice for the Bulldogs and played defensive midfielder.
Delaney Zybko
Dutchtown, Sr.
Played forward for the Griffins and earned first team honors in Division I, District 4 after scoring 15 goals and dishing out 3 assists.
Nya Bridgewater
St. Amant, Fr.
A linchpin in the Gator offense as a forward in her first varsity season, netting all-district honors along with 20 goals and 14 assists.
Riley White
St. Joseph’s, So.
The Division I, District 3 all-district goalkeeper made 110 saves, compiled 12 shutouts and allowed only 16 goals.
Gueslee Brownell
Denham Springs, Sr.
Used her speed at centerback to anchor the defense for Division I, District 4 DSHS. Executing the offside trap was her specialty.
Melisse Speligene
East Ascension, Sr.
Worked as a forward-midfielder, helping to orchestrate the offense for the Spartans, earning first team honors in Division I, District 4.
Alyssa Abbott
Dutchtown, Sr.
The Division I, District 4 Offensive MVP, netted second-team all-state honors as a center-midfielder for the Griffins.
Azaria Jackson
Zachary, Sr.
The first-team selection in Division I, District 3 as a midfielder led the Broncos in assists and was second in goals scored.
Brinley Williamson
Denham Springs, Sr.
Was first team all-district in Division I, District 4 as a defensive midfielder, but excelled in all positions for the Yellow Jackets.
Hannah May
East Ascension, Fr.
Recorded more than 30 saves for the Spartans in goal vs. the other three Division I, District 4 opponents. Had multiple saves on breakaways.
Raghan Walker
Central, Sr.
Scored just nine goals as a senior because of a season-ending knee injury but ended her career with 113 goals for the Wildcats.
Faith Walton
Walker, So.
Was a scorer and facilitator for the Division I, District 4 Wildcats, who enjoyed their best season ever. She tallied 12 goals and 4 assists.
Division III-IV
Outstanding Player
Faith Johnston
Episcopal, seventh grade
Who says first-year varsity players cannot make a big impact? Not anyone who saw Johnston excel in a big way for Episcopal. She played forward and midfielder for the Division IV Knights. Johnston finished the season with 29 goals and 12 assists to help Episcopal advance to the Division IV semifinal playoff round. She also was the Division IV, District 5 Overall MVP.
Coach of the Year
Melissa Ramsey
University
Another and another championship for Ramsey, who has led the Cubs to Division III LHSAA titles in 2020, 2018 and 2015. University finished with a 16-3-1 record, including a 1-0 victory over Loyola Prep in the title contest.
Madison Bauder
University, Sr.
The Division III, District 5 Overall MVP was a first team all-state selection who scored 8 goals and contributed 10 assists.
Maggie Denison
St. Michael, So.
The forward was the Division III, District 5 Co-Offensive MVP and a second team all-state choice. She scored 45 goals with 11 assists.
Elise Ford
Dunham, seventh grade
The Division IV, District 5 Offensive MVP was voted first team all-state and contributed a team-high 31 goals for the Tigers as a midfielder.
Anna Kate Smith
Parkview Baptist, Jr.
Scored her 100th career goal for PBS and earned Division III, District 5 first team honors. The forward scored 33 goals in 2019-20.
Lily Mittendorf
University, So.
The Division III first team all-state player was a defender and also the Division III, District 5 Defensive MVP for the Cubs.
Sydney Charles
Parkview Baptist, Jr.
The Division III, District 5 Co-Offensive MVP played attacking midfielder and was first team all-state. She had 16 goals and 22 assists.
Katherine Scarton
Episcopal, Jr.
Played centerback and led the defense for Division IV Episcopal, a team that allowed 20 goals in 23 games and made the semifinals.
Sophie LeBlanc
Brusly, Sr.
Led the Panthers in scoring and was a first team Division III, District 5 choice as a midfielder. Was Brusly’s team captain for three years.
Eyrn Kennedy
University, Sr.
Claimed first team all-state and Division III, District 5 honors as a forward. She also scored game-winning goal in the title game.
Victoria Labarre
University, Sr.
Scored 11 goals and also kicked in 14 assists as a midfielder for the Cubs, earning all-district honors in Division III, District 5.
Caroline Simpson
St. Michael, Jr.
Netted second team Division III all-state honors for the Warriors as a centerback. She had 73 steals and scored 23 goals in 20 games.
Reagan Vidrine
Parkview Baptist, Jr.
Played defender and solidified the PBS defense, claiming first team all-district in Division III, District 5. She added 9 goals and 4 assists.
Kibi Huggins
Dunham, Jr.
Was a defender who had an impact on the offense with long throw-ins that led to goals. Made the Division IV, District 5 first team.
Isabel Hau
University, So.
Scored 13 goals and had 10 assists as a forward, She made the Division III, District 5 first team for the Division III champion Cubs.
Soledad Robins
Episcopal, So.
Made the Division IV, District 5 first team as a forward/midfield for the Knights. She contributed 10 goals and 6 assists.
Avery Tauzin
Episcopal, Fr.
A midfielder who was a steady presence with 13 goals and 12 assists for the Knights, claiming Division IV, District 5 first team honors.
Teams selected by area coaches