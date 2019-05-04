As predicted, the rain came. And now so have the changes to the high school baseball quarterfinal playoff schedule.
Two top-seeded teams, Catholic High and The Dunham School, are delaying their games until later times on Saturday. So has fourth-seeded Zachary, while University High will wait until Sunday to play.
Zachary plans the earliest start, resuming its Class 5A best-of-three series with West Monroe at 3 p.m. Saturday at Zachary Youth Park. The Broncos lost game 1 and must win to force a game 3 that would be played after game 2.
The final game of Catholic’s Division I best-of-three series with Holy Cross is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Catholic. The teams split two games played Friday at Catholic.
Dunham and Catholic-New Iberia are now set to play the second game of their Division III series at 5 p.m. at Dunham. A third game would follow. The Tigers lost game 1 played Thursday.
U-High leads its Division II best-of-three series with Vandebilt Catholic 1-0, with game 2 rescheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday.
Ascension Christian lost game 1 of its best-of-three series at Opelousas Catholic Friday. Game 2 is delayed, awaiting announced game times. Game 2 of Parkview Baptist's Division II series at Loyola College Prep in Shreveport also is in limbo.