No coach, no problem.
When reigning Division II select state champion Lee High faced St. Michael on Thursday night in the quarterfinal of the state playoffs, head coach Valencia Wilson was not on the bench after giving birth to her second son just last week.
That did not stop the top-ranked Patriots from dominating in their third game of the season against District 7-4A rival No. 8 St. Michael on Thursday night. Lee High advanced to the semifinals, winning 56-35.
“The girls program is like a well-oiled machine,” said Lee boys coach and athletic director Brandon White, who stepped in for Wilson. “It’s just going to keep going. Coach Wilson has done a great job of building her program and these young ladies play so hard. It wasn’t hard (to coach) at all.”
Aniya Lagarde and Diamond Hunter led Lee with 16 and 14 points, while Caitle Brumfield led the Warriors with seven points.
From the start, Lee dominated, opening on an 8-0 run and never relinquishing the lead.
Despite a few runs by the opposition, the Patriots never slowed down.
St. Michael held on during the first quarter, with Lee only leading 12-6 at the end of the period. Despite that strong defensive effort, the Warriors could not hold on for long and Lee High proved to be too much.
“It’s never been a question of my kids playing hard,” St. Michael coach Jeanne Kenney said. “I’m glad I don’t have to coach that because it’s pretty impossible to coach heart. I’m proud of my seniors and everybody on the team for playing hard and trying to extend their season for as long as possible.”
That six-point lead at the end of the first quarter was Lee’s smallest of the night, as the Patriots kicked it into second gear in the second quarter and led 31-14 at halftime.
Hunter’s last-second transition jumper at the end of the second quarter gave Lee High even more momentum coming out after halftime. The Patriots outscored St. Michael 13-4 in the third quarter.
St. Michael scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late for the Warriors.
Kenney said she liked the preparation of playing Lee High for the third time and was proud of how her team fought regardless of the outcome.
White said the Lee girls had to adjust early without Wilson coaching.
“The girls kind of looked around to see what was going on at first,” White said. “I know it was different for them not having coach Wilson here, but they did a good job and I’m proud of them.”