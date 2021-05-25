Some men prefer a road less traveled. But for James “Houseman” Johnson, the route to Scotlandville High has always been meaningful.
And if not to Scotlandville, any road that lead to where the Hornets are scheduled to play on any given night.
“It does not matter who we play, Houseman is always there,” Scotlandville athletic director Greg Thompson said. “If the game is at home, he beats the other team to the gym.
“And if it’s football, you know where to find him … under that pecan tree, cooking on his barbecue pit.”
Johnson, a 1964 Scotlandville graduate, is the winner of the RKM Primary Care Spirit Award celebrated during The Advocate’s virtual Star of Stars awards celebrated Tuesday night.
There is more to Johnson’s story than barbecues attending games. The former restaurant owner volunteers to work school functions is a fixture many school activities.
“It means everything to have someone like Houseman, especially at a community-based school,” former Scotlandville principal and classmate Howard Davis said. “When you have a community school you have to have leaders. He is a leader. He feeds kids, teachers and coaches out of his own pocket.
“Houseman always keeps what is best in mind for the community and the school. He is so connected to both. And he provides a history about the school and the community no one else has.”
The barbecue pit Johnson attaches to the back of his truck in the subject of many stories. Thompson tells the story of a Scotlandville team headed to Monroe for a playoff football game when the bus ran into what appeared to be fog.
It was not fog … just smoke from Houseman’s barbecue pit as he made his way north for the game.
“The football coach at the time said, ‘That’s a dedicated alumnus,’ ” Thompson noted. “And he is right.”