Former Catholic High running back Kevin Clay-Franklin, a 1990s high school sports icon who played at LSU, Southern University and in in the NFL, died Friday night, according to the school.
“Catholic High lost a great one today. Kevin was kind, funny and incredibly generous,” the CHS athletics Twitter account noted, “His love for his school was second to none. Rumble Young Man, Rumble.”
And rumble is precisely what Franklin did during a three-year varsity career that ended with Parade all-America honors in 1992 and slew of notable Division I scholarship offers, including those from LSU Notre Dame, Florida and Alabama.
Franklin worked as a programs director with the YMCA, was a analyst for Catholic High football games and launched another sports venture @GumboSports, yet another link to the high school sports scene. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 last month, according to multiple sources.
To high school football fans, Franklin will forever be linked with his former Catholic teammate, Warrick Dunn, who went on star at Florida State before moving on a successful NFL career with the Tampa Bay Bucs and Atlanta Falcons as a running back.
The duo helped Catholic advance to the LHSAA’s Prep Classic football championships in Class 4A for the first time in 1990 while splitting time at running back.
Over the next two seasons, Franklin played running back and Dunn was the Bears’ quarterback. Dunn and Franklin also were star sprinters for the Bears. The duo competed in both sports on the collegiate level.
When he graduated, Franklin was Catholic’s all-time leading rusher with 3,730 yards on 569 carries and 46 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,557 yards and 20 TDs on a workmanlike 213 carries.
Franklin became the 18th commitment in LSU’s 1993 recruiting class for coach Curley Hallman. He never found a regular role in Hallman’s system. Franklin eventually transferred to SU where coach Pete Richardson convinced him to move to defensive back — a move that led to an NFL stint with the Raiders.
Tributes for Franklin poured in Friday night and into the morning hours Saturday.
The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner, son of Franklin’s Catholic coach Dale Weiner, followed his team’s Friday victory over Parkview Baptist with a twitter post, “My heart I heavy. Loved Kevin! He played a part in me being the person I am, just by tagging along as an underclassman in high school.”
Another Catholic alum, Ryan D. Jumonville posted a picture captured from the television screen as the Bears shook hands with their opponent following a 38-10 win over Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md., Friday night. “This one is for you Kevin Clay-Franklin … Godspeed my friend.”
Former McKinley basketball star Mark Young posted a more recent photo of Franklin with the Facebook post, “Kevin Clay-Franklin, you will be truly missed homie. The original ‘Mr. Friday Night.’ Take your rest homie.”