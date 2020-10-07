CENTRAL — Central rushed for 306 yards to overwhelm Southern Lab 47-7 in a nondistrict game at Central moved up to Wednesday night because of approaching Hurricane Delta.
The Wildcats (2-0) stuck to the ground in running up a 34-0 halftime lead. Pierce Patterson ran for 162 yards and two scores on 15 carries, and quarterback Jonathan Swift threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth.
The Central special teams chipped in with Josh Rankins taking a punt back 58 yards for a second quarter score.
The Wildcats defense held Southern Lab (1-1) scoreless until Angelo Izzard threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Darren Morris in the third quarter. Tyler Scott had a sack and fumble recovery while Gage Evans had an interception to set up another Central score.
Lutrell Pruitt led the Kittens with 32 yards rushing on seven carries. Shane Forman recovered a fumble and Hayden Smith had an interception and 47-yard return for Lab.
How it was won
Southern Lab had no answer from the start for the Central rushing attack, which totaled 271 yards in the first half, 139 by Patterson. He had scoring runs of 6 and 18 yards as Central jumped to a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
Swift chipped in with some nifty runs and scored on a 1-yard carry. Camerson Brown added 54 yards on four carries as the home team piled up 20 first downs.
Meanwhile the Central defense stuffed the Kittens offense, holding Lab to four first downs and 55 yards in the first half. Izzard was 3 of 13 with an interception and 44 yards.
Player of the game
Jonathan Swift, Central QB
Swift rushed for 71 yards on nine carries and completed 4 of 8 passes for 98 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 8 and 54 yards to Malik Hilliard and a 36-yarder to Calvin Collier.
Notable
Central held a moment of silence for Southern Lab team chaplain Pastor Bertrell Davis, who died recently, and for former Southern Lab All State running back Terrence Moses who died Tuesday.
Central’s Caleb Ward recovered a surprise onsides kick in the first quarter after the Wildcats had scored to go up 14-0. Kicker Trey Melton hit a well-placed, bouncing kick to the left side and Ward was there by himself to recover near the Central sideline.
Izzard made three big plays on the Southern Lab scoring drive with a 31-yard completion to P[ruitt and a 24-yard scramble before his TD pass to Morris.
With the large early deficit the teams went to running time in the second half.