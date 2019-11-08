BRUSLY — Mentorship Academy and Brusly are both headed to the playoffs next week — but in Friday night's regular-season finale, the Panthers had more than just a slight edge, overpowering the Sharks 43-0 at home.
Brusly piled up 220 yards rushing and snagged three interceptions on defense, and the Panthers were in command from start to finish.
Brusly (5-5) snagged the momentum from the first drive, thanks largely to the receiving efforts of senior wideout Grant Watts and the rushing efforts of quarterback Nick Penell. The senior rushed three times at the end of the Panthers' opening drive, capping it with a 2-yard scoring run.
Brusly maintained its dominance over Mentorship (5-5), getting strong runs from junior Josh Westly and Penell, which helped set up the team's second touchdown on the night, followed by a 2-point conversion.
The Panthers tacked on one more touchdown before halftime after Mentorship quarterback Christian Miles was intercepted by Will Andersen. Brusly defender nearly scored but was stopped at the 1-yard line on a 17-yard return.
Brusly threatened to add to its lead just before the break, but three penalties near the goal line pushed the team back to the Sharks' 18-yard line, and senior Nathan Landry missed a field-goal attempt.
It wasn't long after halftime until the Panthers reasserted themselves. Andersen capitalized on his second interception of the night, returning it 29 yards to make it 29-0 late in the third quarter.
"This is his first year playing defense," Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said of Andersen. "He's an athletic guy, and he did a good job for us. He's of those you just can't not put on the field. He's been getting better every week, and this is the first week anybody has really challenged him and you see what happened. He had a great night, and should have even had another interception in there."
That, Mentorship coach Keith Woods said, was where the game got away from his team.
"I think when we came back out and threw the interception for the touchdown after we were moving the ball and gave them a three-score lead, I could tell the momentum had swung," Woods said. "I think we just need to go back to the fundamentals and the basics and get ready for next week in our playoff game."
Miles was picked off again, this time by Watts for a 55-yard touchdown. The Sharks nearly engineered their first scoring drive of the night in the fourth quarter but were shut down near midfield.
Brusly went on to score one final touchdown on a 26-yard rush by Penell.