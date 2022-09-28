Some of the names and numbers will be different, but for Southern Lab and The Dunham School the goal remains the same — prepare for district play and beyond.
“I can’t think of better way to get ready for district than the game last week and now playing Southern Lab,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “Two very different challenges, but the kind of games that prepare you for the rest of the season.”
Dunham (3-1) travels to play Southern Lab (2-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. The game helps highlight a Thursday schedule that features four games.
Both teams enter the game with statewide notoriety. Dunham is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, while Southern Lab is the third-ranked 1A team.
A year ago, Dunham notched a 26-20 overtime victory over the Kittens, who then went on to win the Division IV select title. The star players in the game, Dunham running back Kalante Wilson and Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard, moved on to the college ranks.
Others leaders have emerged in 2022. Kittens coach Darrell Asberry likes many things about the matchup, especially how the teams compare along the lines.
“Dunham is a really good team … well coached and you see right away that their guys up front lead the way,” Asberry said. “Those guys play both ways and so do our guys. There are similarities.
“Last week we started slow. In the second half, we got everybody going in the right direction and made some plays.”
The Tigers edged Ascension Catholic 21-20 last Thursday. Ascension Catholic came within a 2-point conversion of a win. A strong second half powered Southern Lab to a 34-20 road win over Opelousas Catholic.
Quarterback Jackson House leads Dunham with 494 rushing yards and five TDs. Douglas Thornton, a 1,000-yard rusher a year ago, returned to the lineup for the Kittens last week.
Thornton teamed with three other running backs, Josh Davis, Jerome Harris and Armriyan Asberry, to set the tone along with quarterback Marlon Brown.