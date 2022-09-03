Class 5A
1. Zachary (1-0) beat East Ascension 35-13
2. Catholic-BR (0-1) lost to Our Lady of Good Counsel 37-35
3. Karr (1-0) beat L.B. Landry 40-6
4. Acadiana (0-1) lost to Lafayette Christian 38-21
5. Ruston (0-1) lost to Warren Easton 25-19 in OT
6. Destrehan (1-0) beat Bonnabel 49-0
7. Brother Martin (1-0) beat Madison Prep 17-0
8. Captain Shreve (1-0) beat Loyola 38-7
9. Jesuit (1-0) beat Slidell 16-13
10. West Monroe (1-0) beat Sterlington 24-7
Others receiving votes: Byrd (1-0) beat Texarkana Pleasant Grove 34-7, Alexandria (0-1) lost to Carencro 55-10, Carencro (1-0) beat Alexandria 55-20, John Curtis (1-0) beat Central Lafourche 43-0, Woodlawn-BR (0-1) lost to University 25-0, Ouachita Parish (0-1) lost to Rummel 42-28, Ponchatoula lost to Walker 33-13, St. Augustine (0-0) played McDonogh 35 Saturday, Parkway (1-0) beat Minden 37-20.
Class 4A
1. Westgate (1-0) beat New Iberia 47-0
2. Warren Easton (1-0) beat Ruston 25-19 in OT
3. Neville (8-0) beat Evangel Christian 8-0
4. Lafayette Christian (1-0) beat Acadiana 38-21
5. Northwood-Shreveport (0-1) lost to Benton 34-12
6. St. Thomas More (1-0) beat Comeaux 61-12
7. Lutcher (1-0) beat Thibodaux 62-35
8. Huntington (0-0) played Mansfield Saturday
9. Vandebilt Catholic (0-0) played E.D. White Saturday
10. Leesville (1-0) beat Jennings 25-7
Others receiving votes: Archbishop Shaw (0-1) lost to St. Charles 37-0, Cecilia beat St. Martinville 35-33, De La Salle (0-0) played North Pike, Miss., Saturday; Belle Chasse (1-0) beat McMain 51-0, Lakeshore (0-1) lost by Fontainebleau 14-10, North DeSoto (0-0) played Airline Saturday, Carver (0-1) lost to St. Amant 35-34,0 Booker T. Washington-New Orleans (0-1) lost 21-20 to Salmen, West Feliciana (1-0) beat East Feliciana 58-14.
Class 3A
1. Sterlington (0-1) lost to West Monroe 24-7
2. University (1-0) beat Woodlawn-BR 25-0
3. Union Parish (0-0) beat Homer 18-14
4. E.D. White (0-0) played Vandebilt Catholic Saturday
5. Madison Prep (0-1) lost to Brother Martin 17-0
6. St. Martinville (0-1) lost to Cecilia 35-33
7. Amite (0-1) lost to Hammond 33-19
8. Lake Charles Prep (1-0) beat Magnolia School of Excellence 54-6
9. Abbeville (1-0) beat St. Mary’s 21-7
10. Church Point (1-0) beat Eunice 26-12
Others receiving votes: St. James (0-1) lost to East St. John 28-20, Iowa (1-0) beat Iota 27-8, Jena (0-1) lost to Mangham 36-14, Westlake (1-0) beat DeQuincy 46-12.
Class 2A
1. Many (1-0) beat Sam Houston 38-3
2. St. Charles Catholic (0-0) beat Shaw 37-0
3. Newman (1-0) beat Hahnville 35-14
4. Notre Dame (1-0) beat Southside 21-13
5. Oak Grove (1-0) beat Opelousas Catholic 53-18
6. Dunham (0-1) lost to Parkview Baptist 13-10
7. Avoyelles (1-0) beat Marksville 72-18
8. Calvary Baptist (0-0) played Logansport Saturday
9. Mangham (1-0) beat Jena 36-14
10. North Caddo (1-0) beat Bossier 46-0
Others receiving votes: Loreauville (1-0) beat Erath 20-15, Rosepine (51-6) beat East Beauregard 51-6, Episcopal-BR (1-0) beat St. Michael 34-10, Ascension Episcopal (0-1) lost to Plaquemine 18-16, General Trass (1-0) beat Jonesboro-Hodge 48-14, East Feliciana (0-1) lost to West Feliciana 58-14, Franklin (0-1) lost to Breaux Bridge 14-6, Jonesboro-Hodge (0-1) lost to General Trass 48-14, Welsh (0-0) played Kinder Saturday.
Class 1A
1. Homer (0-1) lost to Union Parish 18-14
2. Ouachita Christian (1-0) beat Watson Chapel, Ark., 35-20
3. Southern Lab (1-0) beat Liberty 18-13
4. Logansport (0-0) played Saturday
5. Kentwood (1-0) beat Loranger 32-8
6. Opelousas Catholic (0-1) lost to Oak Grove 53-18
7. St. Frederick (1-0) beat Menard 21-7
8. Vermilion Catholic (1-0) beat Catholic-NI 30-0
9. Haynesville (1-0) beat North Webster 29-28
10. Riverside Academy (1-0) beat St. Thomas Aquinas 62-23
Others receiving votes: Ascension Catholic (1-0) beat West St, John 49-14, Cedar Creek (0-1) lost to Glenbrook 12-6, St. Mary’s (0-1) lost to Abbeville 21-7, St. Martin’s (1-0) beat Ben Franklin 47-2, Basile (1-0) beat Lake Arthur 35-12, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (1-0) beat Bunkie 42-6, Oberlin (0-0) played Pine Prairie Saturday.