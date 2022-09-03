BR.eazachary006.090322

Zachary's Dezmin Parker carries the flag as he leads his team onto the field against East Ascension on Friday night at Zachary.

 PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Class 5A

1. Zachary (1-0) beat East Ascension 35-13

2. Catholic-BR (0-1) lost to Our Lady of Good Counsel 37-35

3. Karr (1-0) beat L.B. Landry 40-6

4. Acadiana (0-1) lost to Lafayette Christian 38-21

5. Ruston (0-1) lost to Warren Easton 25-19 in OT

6. Destrehan (1-0) beat Bonnabel 49-0

7. Brother Martin (1-0) beat Madison Prep 17-0

8. Captain Shreve (1-0) beat Loyola 38-7

9. Jesuit (1-0) beat Slidell 16-13

10. West Monroe (1-0) beat Sterlington 24-7

Others receiving votes: Byrd (1-0) beat Texarkana Pleasant Grove 34-7, Alexandria (0-1) lost to Carencro 55-10, Carencro (1-0) beat Alexandria 55-20, John Curtis (1-0) beat Central Lafourche 43-0, Woodlawn-BR (0-1) lost to University 25-0, Ouachita Parish (0-1) lost to Rummel 42-28, Ponchatoula lost to Walker 33-13, St. Augustine (0-0) played McDonogh 35 Saturday, Parkway (1-0) beat Minden 37-20.

Class 4A

1. Westgate (1-0) beat New Iberia 47-0

2. Warren Easton (1-0) beat Ruston 25-19 in OT

3. Neville (8-0) beat Evangel Christian 8-0

4. Lafayette Christian (1-0) beat Acadiana 38-21

5. Northwood-Shreveport (0-1) lost to Benton 34-12

6. St. Thomas More (1-0) beat Comeaux 61-12

7. Lutcher (1-0) beat Thibodaux 62-35

8. Huntington (0-0) played Mansfield Saturday

9. Vandebilt Catholic (0-0) played E.D. White Saturday

10. Leesville (1-0) beat Jennings 25-7

Others receiving votes: Archbishop Shaw (0-1) lost to St. Charles 37-0, Cecilia beat St. Martinville 35-33, De La Salle (0-0) played North Pike, Miss., Saturday; Belle Chasse (1-0) beat McMain 51-0, Lakeshore (0-1) lost by Fontainebleau 14-10, North DeSoto (0-0) played Airline Saturday, Carver (0-1) lost to St. Amant 35-34,0 Booker T. Washington-New Orleans (0-1) lost 21-20 to Salmen, West Feliciana (1-0) beat East Feliciana 58-14.

Class 3A

1. Sterlington (0-1) lost to West Monroe 24-7

2. University (1-0) beat Woodlawn-BR 25-0

3. Union Parish (0-0) beat Homer 18-14

4. E.D. White (0-0) played Vandebilt Catholic Saturday

5. Madison Prep (0-1) lost to Brother Martin 17-0

6. St. Martinville (0-1) lost to Cecilia 35-33

7. Amite (0-1) lost to Hammond 33-19

8. Lake Charles Prep (1-0) beat Magnolia School of Excellence 54-6

9. Abbeville (1-0) beat St. Mary’s 21-7

10. Church Point (1-0) beat Eunice 26-12

Others receiving votes: St. James (0-1) lost to East St. John 28-20, Iowa (1-0) beat Iota 27-8, Jena (0-1) lost to Mangham 36-14, Westlake (1-0) beat DeQuincy 46-12.

Class 2A

1. Many (1-0) beat Sam Houston 38-3

2. St. Charles Catholic (0-0) beat Shaw 37-0

3. Newman (1-0) beat Hahnville 35-14

4. Notre Dame (1-0) beat Southside 21-13

5. Oak Grove (1-0) beat Opelousas Catholic 53-18

6. Dunham (0-1) lost to Parkview Baptist 13-10

7. Avoyelles (1-0) beat Marksville 72-18

8. Calvary Baptist (0-0) played Logansport Saturday

9. Mangham (1-0) beat Jena 36-14

10. North Caddo (1-0) beat Bossier 46-0

Others receiving votes: Loreauville (1-0) beat Erath 20-15, Rosepine (51-6) beat East Beauregard 51-6, Episcopal-BR (1-0) beat St. Michael 34-10, Ascension Episcopal (0-1) lost to Plaquemine 18-16, General Trass (1-0) beat Jonesboro-Hodge 48-14, East Feliciana (0-1) lost to West Feliciana 58-14, Franklin (0-1) lost to Breaux Bridge 14-6, Jonesboro-Hodge (0-1) lost to General Trass 48-14, Welsh (0-0) played Kinder Saturday.

Class 1A

1. Homer (0-1) lost to Union Parish 18-14

2. Ouachita Christian (1-0) beat Watson Chapel, Ark., 35-20

3. Southern Lab (1-0) beat Liberty 18-13

4. Logansport (0-0) played Saturday

5. Kentwood (1-0) beat Loranger 32-8

6. Opelousas Catholic (0-1) lost to Oak Grove 53-18

7. St. Frederick (1-0) beat Menard 21-7

8. Vermilion Catholic (1-0) beat Catholic-NI 30-0

9. Haynesville (1-0) beat North Webster 29-28

10. Riverside Academy (1-0) beat St. Thomas Aquinas 62-23

Others receiving votes: Ascension Catholic (1-0) beat West St, John 49-14, Cedar Creek (0-1) lost to Glenbrook 12-6, St. Mary’s (0-1) lost to Abbeville 21-7, St. Martin’s (1-0) beat Ben Franklin 47-2, Basile (1-0) beat Lake Arthur 35-12, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (1-0) beat Bunkie 42-6, Oberlin (0-0) played Pine Prairie Saturday.

