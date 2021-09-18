Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Broadmoor (7-4A) vs. Liberty (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Class 3A and below
Brusly (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium
Thrive Academy (6-1A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium
Lusher Charter (11-4A) vs. Capitol (8-2A), TBA
East Iberville (7-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)
Kinder vs. Catholic-PC (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads
St. John (7-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Franklinton (9-4A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
South Terrebonne (8-4A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Northwood (1-4A) at Central (4-5A)
Green Oaks (1-3A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Bastrop (2-4A) at Walker (4-5A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) at Karr (10-4A), TBA
Sci Academy (10-3A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Woodlawn (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Warren Easton (11-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Livonia (6-4A) at White Castle (7-1A)
Istrouma (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)
Tara (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Class 3A and below
Madison Prep (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)
University (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)
Parkview Baptist (7-3A) at Albany (8-3A)
Dunham (8-2A) at South Beauregard (4-3A)
Varnado (9-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Jewel Sumner (9-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A)
Episcopal (8-2A) at Pope John Paul II (10-2A)
Port Allen (8-2A) at Wilkinson County Ms.
Springfield (9-2A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)
Riverside Academy (9-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at SU’s Mumford Stadium
Westminster Christian (5-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Vermilion Catholic (8-1A)