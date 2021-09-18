BR.covingtondutchtown.091821 HS 1220.JPG

Dutchtown's Baylor Langlois (7) runs the ball against Covington, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Griffin Field in Dutchtown, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Broadmoor (7-4A) vs. Liberty (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Class 3A and below

Brusly (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium

Thrive Academy (6-1A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium

Lusher Charter (11-4A) vs. Capitol (8-2A), TBA

East Iberville (7-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)

Kinder vs. Catholic-PC (5-1A) at NRG Field-New Roads

St. John (7-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Franklinton (9-4A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

South Terrebonne (8-4A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Northwood (1-4A) at Central (4-5A)

Green Oaks (1-3A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Bastrop (2-4A) at Walker (4-5A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) at Karr (10-4A), TBA

Sci Academy (10-3A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Woodlawn (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)

Warren Easton (11-4A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium

Livonia (6-4A) at White Castle (7-1A)

Istrouma (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)

Tara (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Class 3A and below

Madison Prep (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)

Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)

University (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

Parkview Baptist (7-3A) at Albany (8-3A)

Dunham (8-2A) at South Beauregard (4-3A)

Varnado (9-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)

Jewel Sumner (9-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A)

Episcopal (8-2A) at Pope John Paul II (10-2A)

Port Allen (8-2A) at Wilkinson County Ms.

Springfield (9-2A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)

Riverside Academy (9-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at SU’s Mumford Stadium

Westminster Christian (5-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Vermilion Catholic (8-1A)

