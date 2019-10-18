ST. AMANT — Seven weeks into this season, the St. Amant Gators defense has shown no signs of slowing down.
Just one week after allowing a single touchdown to McKinley, the Gators did it again, this time in a 49-6 win against District 5-5A rival Woodlawn on Friday night at The Pit.
Strong defense been a recurring theme for Gators (6-2, 2-0) since they lost 35-27 to G.W. Carver in the first week of the season. St. Amant has allowed 17 points or less in five straight games.
“I think our defense has come a long ways,” coach David Oliver said. “We started off a little bit slower and we had some injuries early on that we were fighting through, and we got gradually healthier. We’re playing a lot of young guys over there, and they’re starting to mature now. Our defensive effort was tremendous.”
The Panthers (1-8, 0-2 5-5A) struggled to come down with the football in the end zone. Six of freshman quarterback Rickie Collins’ 13 first-half pass attempts were catchable balls past the goal line, and one jump-ball interception ending a promising drive in the second quarter.
It didn’t help that Woodlawn’s rushing attack was often thwarted. Senior running back Jonero Scott led the Panthers with 31 yards on 13 carries.
Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall said the early missed opportunities were costly in the end.
“We had our opportunity when the defense came out with that interception,” Randall said, referring to Aaron Gooden’s pick on St. Amant’s first drive.
“They made some big plays early; we just couldn’t capitalize on them. We had two drops in the end zone, came back with another interception down in the red zone and a guy jumps offsides at the 2-yard line. That’s pretty much been our M.O. this whole year. We’ve got guys that can make the plays. They’re just not savvy enough to get what we need to get done yet.”
Collins completed just 4 of 21 passes for 51 yards and a pair of interceptions. The Panthers were lead by Lanard Harris in the receiving game, who took his lone catch 48 yards for a touchdown.
While Collins fell victim to a run of bad luck, St. Amant quarterbacks Cole Poirrier and Slade Zeppuhar found six different receivers in the first half — including Javin Augillard, who posted four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Poirrier and Zeppuhar combined to complete 14 of 28 passes for 133 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Despite finding themselves in good field position twice thanks to interceptions from Gooden and Dezaray Delmore, Woodlawn couldn’t put points on the board until midway through the fourth quarter, when backup quarterback Joshua Serio found Lanard Harris over the top of the defense for a 48-yard strike.
The Gators head into next week with perhaps their toughest district game yet: a road date against Catholic High, making Friday’s outstanding defensive performance all the more important.
“It gives you a bit of momentum going in,” Oliver said. “That’ll be a stiff test. They do a lot of things that’ll challenge you mentally and physically, so you like to go in a little bit hot and feeling good about yourself, because confidence and momentum are so big with high school kids.”