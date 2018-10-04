The search for an “X-factor” dominates the analysis before many sports matchups. Fifth-ranked Catholic High and St. Amant have something even better — the rivalry factor.
“I think this might be the biggest game of my high school career so far. This game and the East Ascension game are the biggest rivalries we have,” St. Amant offensive lineman Beau Gremillion said. “(Catholic) is always a good team. We know them, and they know us. We don’t like each other … at least not once the game starts.”
Catholic (4-1) hosts St. Amant (4-1) in a District 5-5A opener that is a headline game in Week 6 football action for teams in Class 5A/4A. Game time is 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Third-ranked East Ascension (5-0) hosts Dutchtown (3-2) for another 5-5A opener, while Walker (5-0, 1-0) travels to No. 7 Zachary (3-2, 1-0) in a key 4-5A contest. Parkview Baptist (0-5) hosts Lutcher (3-2) in District 6-4A action.
“This is what you see when two schools and two communities come together,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “Both programs get great support. The coaches work to develop more than just the guys who play Friday night. We have guys who are first-year starters as seniors. I suspect they have some too.”
The rivalry dates to the 1980s when Class 4A was still Louisiana’s top classification. The Pit, St. Amant’s home stadium, is a favorite of Fertitta, while Memorial is a venue St. Amant coach David Oliver considers traditional.
“Memorial is a stadium where (the Bears) have a history of success in big games,” Oliver said. “They get great support from their students, and we have a great group of fans also. Being able to come back after the double-overtime loss to Lutcher the week before and beat St. James last week was big for us. You plan the predistrict schedule with the idea that it prepares you for district. We are about to find out how prepared we are.”
For Oliver and Gators, preparation on defense is crucial because Catholic runs a set number of plays out of multiple formations.
“Making sure we are lined up in the right place before every snap is a big part of the battle,” Oliver said.
Both teams have talented skill players. Catholic quarterback Cameron Dartez has completed 77 percent of his passes for 836 yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception. The Bears' Joshua Parker has 427 yards rushing and six TDs. St. Amant counters with running back KJ Franklin and its defense. Franklin ran for 234 yards and two TDs last week. The Gators yielded just 128 yards.
Dartez said last year’s 21-14 loss to St. Amant and the rivalry make this game special.
“This game has been a rivalry for a long time and the loss last year … it really stung,” Dartez said. “We’ve got to execute and take it one play at a time.”