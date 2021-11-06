Class 5A
1, Zachary (10-0) beat Walker 48-13
2, Ponchatoula (8-0) beat Hammond 45-0
3, Catholic-BR (9-1) beat Dutchtown 49-7
4, Acadiana (8-2) beat Lafayette 45-8
5, Ruston (7-2) lost to West Monroe 42-14
6, Destrehan (6-0) beat Thibodaux 35-0
7, Jesuit (8-0) beat Archbishop Rummel 35-10
8, Brother Martin (2-5) plays John Curtis Saturday
9. Byrd (9-1) beat Southwood 37-24
10, West Monroe (6-3) beat Ruston 42-14
Others receiving votes: John Curtis (4-2) plays Brother Martin Saturday, Ouachita Parish (7-3) beat Ouachita Parish 28-22, Captain Shreve (9-1) beat Airline 33-0, Alexandria (7-3) beat West Ouachita 50-13, Woodlawn-BR (5-4) beat McKinley 62-0
Class 4A
1, Karr (8-0) beat Helen Cox 38-7
2, Neville (8-1) beat Huntington 37-0
3, Warren Easton (5-2) beat John F. Kennedy 48-0
4, Westgate (8-2) beat Carencro 47-21
5, Northwood-Shreve. (7-2) beat North DeSoto 13-7
6, Cecilia (8-2) beat North Vermilion 35-7
7, Huntington (8-2) lost to Neville 37-0
8, Carver (6-1) did not play
9, Leesville (7-2) did not play
10, St. Thomas More (6-4) beat East St. John 62-60
Others receiving votes: Carencro (4-6) lost to Westgate 47-21, Vandebilt Catholic (6-2) beat Morgan City 38-12, Salmen (7-2) lost to Lakeshore 37-22, Liberty (8-1) beat Belaire 62-27, Teurlings Catholic (6-4) beat Northside 50-21
Class 3A
1, University (10-0) beat Mentorship Academy 58-6
2, Sterlington (10-0) beat Carroll 50-18
3, Madison Prep (9-1) beat Brusly 24-20
4, E.D. White (8-0) beat St. James 28-19
5, Church Point (10-0) beat Pine Prairie 64-0
6, De La Salle (2-6) beat Thomas Jefferson 56-0
7, Lutcher (7-1) beat Patterson 55-22
8, Lake Charles Prep (7-3) beat South Beauregard 67-7
9, St. James (6-3) lost to E.D. White 28-19
10, Union Parish (7-3) beat Wossman 43-12
Others receiving votes: Iowa (9-1) beat St. Louis 47-21, Jena (9-1) beat Winnfield 28-26, St. Martinville (8-2) beat Crowley 56-0, Abbeville (9-1) beat Erath 38-15, Brusly (7-2) lost to Madison Prep 24-20, Booker T. Washington-NO (1-7) beat McDonogh #35 13-8
Class 2A
1, Many (9-1) beat Lakeview 50-0
2, Lafayette Christian (8-1) beat Welsh 49-13
3, St. Charles (7-0) plays Fisher Saturday
4, Loreauville (10-0) beat Jeanerette 59-22
5, General Trass (9-0) beat Rayville 66-22
6, Amite (6-2) beat Kentwood 40-0
7, Mangham (7-3) lost to Ouachita Christian 48-12
8, Notre Dame (8-2) beat Port Barre 41-6
9, Newman (6-2) beat South Plaquemines 48-12
10, Rosepine (9-1) beat DeQuincy 27-9
Others receiving votes: Avoyelles (8-2) lost to Red River 50-32, Episcopal-BR (9-0) beat Port Allen 28-0, North Caddo (7-2) beat D’Arbonne Woods 50-7, Jonesboro-Hodge (8-2) beat Lakeside 46-0, Dunham (7-3) beat Capitol 41-0
Class 1A
1, Ouachita Christian (10-0) beat Mangham 48-12
2, Calvary (9-1) beat Ringgold 70-0
3, Southern Lab (7-2) beat Slaughter Charter 41-0
4, Ascension Catholic (7-1) beat St. John 33-14
5, Oak Grove (6-4) beat Sicily Island 35-8
6, Grand Lake (9-1) beat East Beauregard 30-16
7, Homer (7-3) beat Haynesville 49-0
8, Opelousas Catholic (9-1) beat Westminster Christian 48-6
9, Vermilion Catholic (7-3) beat Central Catholic 32-20
10, St. Mary’s (8-2) beat LaSalle 21-0
Others receiving votes: Logansport (6-4) beat Montgomery 62-24, St. Frederick (7-2) beat Delta Charter 43-0, Cedar Creek (6-3) beat Tensas 49-0, Sacred Heart-VP (8-2) beat North Central 69-0, Glenbrook (8-2) beat Arcadia 55-22, Country Day (5-2) beat Riverside 38-31, Basile (6-4) beat Oberlin 20-13, Hamilton Christian (7-2) beat Merryville 40-14, Haynesville (6-4) lost to Homer 49-0.