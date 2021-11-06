Class 5A

1, Zachary (10-0) beat Walker 48-13

2, Ponchatoula (8-0) beat Hammond 45-0

3, Catholic-BR (9-1) beat Dutchtown 49-7

4, Acadiana (8-2) beat Lafayette 45-8

5, Ruston (7-2) lost to West Monroe 42-14

6, Destrehan (6-0) beat Thibodaux 35-0

7, Jesuit (8-0) beat Archbishop Rummel 35-10

8, Brother Martin (2-5) plays John Curtis Saturday

9. Byrd (9-1) beat Southwood 37-24

10, West Monroe (6-3) beat Ruston 42-14

Others receiving votes: John Curtis (4-2) plays Brother Martin Saturday, Ouachita Parish (7-3) beat Ouachita Parish 28-22, Captain Shreve (9-1) beat Airline 33-0, Alexandria (7-3) beat West Ouachita 50-13, Woodlawn-BR (5-4) beat McKinley 62-0

Class 4A

1, Karr (8-0) beat Helen Cox 38-7

2, Neville (8-1) beat Huntington 37-0

3, Warren Easton (5-2) beat John F. Kennedy 48-0

4, Westgate (8-2) beat Carencro 47-21

5, Northwood-Shreve. (7-2) beat North DeSoto 13-7

6, Cecilia (8-2) beat North Vermilion 35-7

7, Huntington (8-2) lost to Neville 37-0

8, Carver (6-1) did not play

9, Leesville (7-2) did not play

10, St. Thomas More (6-4) beat East St. John 62-60

Others receiving votes: Carencro (4-6) lost to Westgate 47-21, Vandebilt Catholic (6-2) beat Morgan City 38-12, Salmen (7-2) lost to Lakeshore 37-22, Liberty (8-1) beat Belaire 62-27, Teurlings Catholic (6-4) beat Northside 50-21

Class 3A

1, University (10-0) beat Mentorship Academy 58-6

2, Sterlington (10-0) beat Carroll 50-18

3, Madison Prep (9-1) beat Brusly 24-20

4, E.D. White (8-0) beat St. James 28-19

5, Church Point (10-0) beat Pine Prairie 64-0

6, De La Salle (2-6) beat Thomas Jefferson 56-0

7, Lutcher (7-1) beat Patterson 55-22

8, Lake Charles Prep (7-3) beat South Beauregard 67-7

9, St. James (6-3) lost to E.D. White 28-19

10, Union Parish (7-3) beat Wossman 43-12

Others receiving votes: Iowa (9-1) beat St. Louis 47-21, Jena (9-1) beat Winnfield 28-26, St. Martinville (8-2) beat Crowley 56-0, Abbeville (9-1) beat Erath 38-15, Brusly (7-2) lost to Madison Prep 24-20, Booker T. Washington-NO (1-7) beat McDonogh #35 13-8

Class 2A

1, Many (9-1) beat Lakeview 50-0

2, Lafayette Christian (8-1) beat Welsh 49-13

3, St. Charles (7-0) plays Fisher Saturday

4, Loreauville (10-0) beat Jeanerette 59-22

5, General Trass (9-0) beat Rayville 66-22

6, Amite (6-2) beat Kentwood 40-0

7, Mangham (7-3) lost to Ouachita Christian 48-12

8, Notre Dame (8-2) beat Port Barre 41-6

9, Newman (6-2) beat South Plaquemines 48-12

10, Rosepine (9-1) beat DeQuincy 27-9

Others receiving votes: Avoyelles (8-2) lost to Red River 50-32, Episcopal-BR (9-0) beat Port Allen 28-0, North Caddo (7-2) beat D’Arbonne Woods 50-7, Jonesboro-Hodge (8-2) beat Lakeside 46-0, Dunham (7-3) beat Capitol 41-0

Class 1A

1, Ouachita Christian (10-0) beat Mangham 48-12

2, Calvary (9-1) beat Ringgold 70-0

3, Southern Lab (7-2) beat Slaughter Charter 41-0

4, Ascension Catholic (7-1) beat St. John 33-14

5, Oak Grove (6-4) beat Sicily Island 35-8

6, Grand Lake (9-1) beat East Beauregard 30-16

7, Homer (7-3) beat Haynesville 49-0

8, Opelousas Catholic (9-1) beat Westminster Christian 48-6

9, Vermilion Catholic (7-3) beat Central Catholic 32-20

10, St. Mary’s (8-2) beat LaSalle 21-0

Others receiving votes: Logansport (6-4) beat Montgomery 62-24, St. Frederick (7-2) beat Delta Charter 43-0, Cedar Creek (6-3) beat Tensas 49-0, Sacred Heart-VP (8-2) beat North Central 69-0, Glenbrook (8-2) beat Arcadia 55-22, Country Day (5-2) beat Riverside 38-31, Basile (6-4) beat Oberlin 20-13, Hamilton Christian (7-2) beat Merryville 40-14, Haynesville (6-4) lost to Homer 49-0.

