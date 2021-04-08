GONZALES — The big inning is getting to be a thing for Dutchtown High School when it plays District 5-5A and parish rival East Ascension.
The Griffins scored seven runs in the third inning to support strong pitching by starter Nick Gisclair in a 10-2 victory at East Ascension on Thursday.
Gisclair (2-0) pitched five innings and allowed two runs, one unearned, while striking out seven Spartans batters. Payton Cooper and Caleb Ickes each stroked two-run singles in the third inning and Nathan Monceau, a newcomer to the batting order, had a single, double and triple, and knocked in two runs.
“The last two times out against EA we had big innings in the third that set the table for us,” said Dutchtown coach Chris Schexnayder, whose team improved to 19-5 and 4-0 in district play. “It gave our guys a chance to relax and put it out of reach early on, have comfort in the batter's box and continue to pound the baseball.
“Nick settled in. He wasn’t as sharp as he has been and gave us five really good innings. He got a chance to start a couple games as a sophomore before COVID last year. He and Monceau got some experience, so we felt good about them coming into the year.”
Gisclair allowed three hits and walked one, staying ahead of the hitters by mixing his fastball and curve.
“I felt pretty good, did a good job throwing first-pitch strikes, keeping the hits down,” Gisclair said. “I think we can keep moving forward and keep winning, looking for the next pitch and the next play to make. Keep doing the little things."
A throwing error by Gisclair and a run-scoring single by Jacob Falgoust gave the Spartans (14-9, 1-3) a 1-0 lead in the first. Ethan Mayeaux prevented more when he threw Falgoust out trying to go first to third on a single by Brock Hebert.
Monceau started the third with a triple and scored on Mayeaux’s double. AK Burrell hit a run-scoring single before Cooper and Ickes came through with theirs. Monceau capped the scoring with a run-scoring single.
Burrell and Cooper had run-scoring grounders and Monceau added another RBI with a double in the seventh.
“That is a really good baseball team over there, and they really swung the bats the last two games,” EA coach Kade Keowen said. “Their offensive approach was really good. They saw our top three arms. We made good pitches and they just put good wood on them every single time.”
The Spartans had a chance to get back in the game when they loaded the bases in the fifth. One run came home on an errant pickoff throw by Gisclair, but he got Falgoust on a fly ball to left field to end the threat.