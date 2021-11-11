Division III
LUTCHER 3, HAYNES ACADEMY 1: The third-seeded Bulldogs (25-7) opened the day for area teams, winning by scores of 25-16, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20.
The win puts Lutcher's seniors in the semifinals for the first time. Haynes, the 11th seed, finishes 16-13.
"I knew this was going to be a tough one. They (Haynes) are better than that seeding position," Lutcher coach Ricky Leblanc said. "I saw who they played and how close they played some really good teams.
"After that third set, I pulled our seniors over. I told them, 'You can't let this happen. They took it from there."
Kynlee Madere (13 kills) and Josie Robertson (11 kills) led the offense for the Bulldogs. Maria Detillier (25 digs) and Allie Bland (38 assists) were other leaders.
"In that third set I think we stopped talking to each other and relaxed a little," Bland said. "We knew what we had to do."